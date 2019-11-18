Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday, November 19. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. LUP-22 CECILE FERGUSON (Cecile E. Ferguson, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of backyard chickens/poultry in Land Lot 344 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Blackwell Road, east of Mountain Ridge Drive (1632 Blackwell Road).
2. LUP-24 JEFF RANDOL (Jeffrey Randol and Karen Randol, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of temporary medical hardship to allow a recreational vehicle for housing in Land Lot 166 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Remington Court, east of Trickum Road (2266 Remington Court).
3. OB-65-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Kay L. Porter (Trude) regarding rezoning application Z-54 of 2019 for property located on the west side of Alabama Road, north of Sandy Plains Road, in District 16, Land Lot 107 (4781 Alabama Road). The applicant wants to bring a consignment store and upholstery shop to the property
4. ITEM OB-67-2019 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Cornerpoint Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-29 and SLUP-6 of 2019 for property located on the west side of Floyd Road, south of White Boulevard, in District 17, Land Lots 31 and 32 (4900 Floyd Road). The commission previously approved a zoning for a mixed use facility, and the applicant wants to reduce the size of one of the buildings.
5. ITEM OB-68-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Jeff Lu regarding rezoning application Z-16 of 2012 for property located on the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, north of Lassiter Road, in District 16, Land Lot 539 (2965 Johnson Ferry Road). The applicant would like to open a nail salon.
6. ITEM OB-69-2019 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for Lots A and B from required 75’ to 37.5’ per lot for Melvin E. Cook and Patricia H. Cook for property located on the south side of Allgood Road, east of Smithwood Drive, in Land Lot 884 of the 16 District (2024 Allgood Road).
7. ITEM OB-70-2019 To consider a site plan amendment for David Stuart/Gaskins regarding rezoning application Z-70 of 2018 for property located on the north side of Booth Road, the west side of Bells Ferry Road, and the southeasterly side if I-575, in District 16, Land Lots 284 and 285 (3920 Bells Ferry Road). The property was recently approved for a senior living community, and the applicant wants to reduce the number of lots.
8. ITEM OB-71-2019 To consider a reduction of lot size from required 40,000 square feet to 18,825 square feet for Leo’s Landscape Tree Service, LLC for property located at the northwest corner of Hillside Avenue and Davis Road, in Land Lot 491 of the 17 District.
9. Z-71 POPE & LAND ENTERPRISES, INC. (McCamy Investments, L.P.; McCamy Properties, LLC; BK Properties, L.P.; and VKEP-T LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, RA-4, GC, O&I, and NS to PVC for the purpose of Mixed-Use Development in Land Lots 364, 365, 428, and 429 of the 16 District. Located on the southwest corner of Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway, east of the I-575 off-ramp. (Continued by Staff from the Nov. 6, 2018 and Dec. 4, 2018 Planning Commission hearings until the Feb. 5, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Continued by Staff from the Feb. 5, 2019 through June 4, 2019 Planning Commission hearings until the Aug. 6, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Held by the Planning Commission from the Aug. 6, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the Oct. 1, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Continued by Staff from the Oct. 1, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the Nov. 5, 2019 Planning Commission hearing).
10. Z-65 HRA INVESTMENTS, LLC (HRA Investments, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of light auto repair and retail in Land Lot 46 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Highway, west of Pebblebrook Road (399 Veterans Memorial Highway).
11. SLUP-16 BALDWIN PAVING CO., INC (Tippins Family Properties, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of concrete crushing/recycling in Land Lots 940 and 985 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Sanders Road, south of Flint Hill Road (4200 Sanders Road).
12. ITEM OB-61-2019 To consider a site plan amendment for Sarjit Patel regarding rezoning application Z-52 of 2016 for property located on the west side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, south of Zachary Woods Drive in Land Lot 329 of the 20th District (3292, 3312 and 3322 Ernest Barrett Parkway). (Continued by Staff from the October 15, 2019 hearing until the November 19, 2019 Board of Commissioners hearing). The applicant wants to make changes to a previously approved plan for a senior living center.
13. ITEM OB-64-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Ellis Lake Investments, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-47 of 2016 and Z-38 of 2017 for property located on the south side of Old Dallas Road, east of Villa Rica Way, and at the northern terminus of Hickory Stick Lane in Land Lots 29, 30, 45, 46 and 47 of the 19 District. (Continued by the Board of Commissioners from the Oct. 15, 2019 hearing until the Nov. 19, 2019 Board of Commissioners hearing). The applicant wants to rearrange a previously approved subdivision.
