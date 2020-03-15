Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday, March 17. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1SLUP-13 KENNESAW JEWISH CENTER INC. (Kennesaw Jewish Center Inc., owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a Student Center for Students of the Jewish Faith Attending Kennesaw State University in Land Lots 94 and 97 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Frey Lake Road, northwest of Campus Loop Road (3590 Frey Lake Road).
2SLUP-4 A-1 AUTO CORES, LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of an auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Pearl Street and on the west side of West Atlanta Street (778 West Atlanta Street).
3Z-1 KNOLL CONSTRUCTION, LLC (Blackstock Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for the purpose of an office/retail building in Land Lot 789 of the 19 District. Located at the northwest corner of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Powder Springs Road and on the western side of Crane Drive (2650 Powder Springs Road).
4. Z-3 DAVID MENNA (David C. Menna, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 for the purpose of residential subdivision in Land Lot 12 of the 20 District. Located at the southeast corner of Baker Road and Woodstock Road (2930 Baker Road).
5. Z-14 ANDRES ESTRADA (Atlanta Safety Brake Service, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of light auto repair and office in Land Lot 34 of the 18 District. Located at the western end of Sydney Ann Boulevard, and on the east side of James Road (1498 Sydney Ann Boulevard).
6. Z-17 ARPIT PATEL (Arpititkumar M. Patel and Avani A. Patel, owners) requesting rezoning from LRC to NRC for the purpose of a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lots 274 and 303 of the 17 District. Located at the southwest corner of Windy Hill Road and Benson Poole Road (470 and 478 Windy Hill Road).
7Z-19 TRATON, LLC (David Jesse McDougall and Sandra Lee Walls, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for the purpose of non-supportive senior living in Land Lot 218 of the 16 District. Located on the northeast side of North Booth Road, south of Shiloh Road (676 and 730 North Booth Road).
8Z-20 CORE5 INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS, LLC (Green Acres Mobile Home Estates, Inc. and White Lake Water Fowl, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from MHP to LI for the purpose of an office/warehouse in Land Lots 377 and 421 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Oak Ridge Commerce Way, north of Oak Ridge Road (No address).
9SLUP-2 LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS, INC. (Bethany Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), Inc., owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a private school in Land Lot 111 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Sandy Plains Road, east of Springwood Place (4644 Sandy Plains Road).
10 Z-21 JOB D. BELLO-SEBASTIAN (Job Daniel Bello Sebastian, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of a professional office in Land Lot 706 of the 19 District. Located at the west side of Austell Road, south of Pair Road (3206 Austell Road).
11Z-22 MARCOS VINICIUS OLIVEIRA (Marcos Oliveira, owner) requesting rezoning from NS and R-30 to R-30 for the purpose of single-family dwelling units (detached) in Land Lot 160 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Acworth Due West Road, north of Mars Hill Church Road/Jim Owens Road (no address).
12ITEM OB-5-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Material Handling Systems regarding case Z-23 of 2014 for property located on the west side of Fairview Street, and on the north side of Gresham Road, in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District (108 Fairview Street).
13ITEM OB-6-2020 To consider a site plan revision for Farmers Branch, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-160 of 1998 (George H. Johnson and Charles C. Barton), for property located at the northwest intersection of Cobb Parkway and Akers Mill Road in Land Lot 948 of the 17 District (2905 Cobb Parkway).
14ITEM OB-10-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Shallowford Wash Leasing, LLC regarding case Z-12 of 1995 for property located on the south side of Shallowford Road, east of Lassiter Road, in Land Lot 400 of the 16 District (3950 Shallowford Road).
15ITEM OB-11-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for TRG Construction regarding case Z-104 of 1997 for property located on the north side of the East West Connector, east of Powder Springs Road, in Land Lot 788 of the 19 District (2760 East West Connector).
16ITEM OB-13-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Pulte Home Company, LLC regarding case Z-5 of 2018 for property located on the southwest side of Olde Towne Parkway, east of Johnson Ferry Road, in Land Lot 86 of the 1 District (Olde Towne Parkway).
17ITEM OB-14-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for John and Nina Soricelli regarding case Z-11 of 1993 for property located on the north side of Chartley Lane, north of Chartley Circle, in Land Lot 102 of the 1 District (3433 Chartley Lane).
18ITEM OB-15-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Annabek, LLC regarding case Z-72 of 2019 for property located on the north, south and west sides of Lake Careca Road, west of Hartman Road, in Land Lots 699 and 700 of the 18 District (Lake Careca Road).
19ITEM OB-12-2020 To consider a request for a gated community for Abbas Heidari regarding property located on the southeast side of Paper Mill Road, east of Gateside Place in Land Lots 5, 6 and 74 of the 1 District. (No address or parcel number listed.)
