Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday, Dec. 3. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items listed as continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items listed as held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1Z-43 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC (Estate of Edna Clara Thompson Morris and Deborah M. Osborne, owners) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of a town home community in Land Lot 181 of the 17 District. Located on at the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, south of Vinings Lake Drive (32 and 34 Cooper Lake Road). RECOMMEND DELETION TO R-5 ZONING
2Z-45 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). HELD
3Z-56 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (The Estate of Lewis E. Lee; KO Management, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to RA-5 for the purpose of a residential subdivision in Land Lots 37 and 39 of the 17 and 18 District. Located on the West side of Mableton Parkway; north side of Wood Valley Road; and on the east side of Glore Circle. HELD
4Z-63 BENTLEY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES, LLC (Bentley Residential Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for the purpose of a commercial landscape company in Land Lot 1097 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Gresham Road, west of Gresham Park Drive (1521, 1531, and 1541 Gresham Road). APPROVED
5Z-66 SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES (VBWhitman, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from O&I to RM-12 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lot 299 of the 16 District. Located on the southwest corner of Canton Road and Kensington Drive. APPROVED
6Z-67 20 HOLDINGS, LLC (20 Holdings, LLC; Eastside Baptist Church, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lots 208, 209, and 225 of the 17 District. Located on the southeast intersection of Sandtown Road and Osborne Road; northwesterly intersection of Austell Road and Sandtown Road (1501, 1521 Sandtown Road and a portion of 1528 Austell Road). CONTINUED
7LUP-23 RENEIKA ROGAN (Bavan Properties, Inc., owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of personal care home in Land Lot 1142 of the 19 District. Located on the Northeast corner of Clay Road and Golden Circle (4945 Golden Circle). WITHDRAWN
8Z-68 CAR WASH ATLANTA, LLC (Macland Road Property, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for the purpose of a car wash in Land Lot 471 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, east of Ernest Barrett Parkway, west of Bankstone Drive (2501 Macland Road). APPROVED
9Z-70 SECURE ENTITY SERVICES COMPANY, LLC (Secure Entity Services Company, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for the purpose of special contractor (wood flooring company and related office use) in Land Lot 296 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Atlanta Road, north of Barber Road (1440 Atlanta Road). APPROVED
10Z-71 TRATON HOMES, LLC (Luther Horace Wiggins, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and R-15 to RSL for the purpose of non-supportive residential senior living community in Land Lots 524 and 525 of the 16 District. Located on the northwest side of Sandy Plains Road, west side of Ebenezer Road (2891 Ebenezer Road). APPROVED
11Z-72 ANNABEK, LLC (Annabek, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from CS to LI for the purpose of an office warehouse/distribution in Land Lots 699 and 700 of the 18 District. Located on the northwest corner of Hartman Road and Lake Careca Road, and the southwest side of Lake Careca Road. APPROVED
12Z-73 REBEKAH T. RESH AND WARREN WILLIAM RESH, III (Warren William Resh, III and Rebekah T. Resh, owners) requesting rezoning from R-80 to R-40 for the purpose of single-family subdivision (maximum of four lots) in Land Lot 166 of the 19 District. Located on the West side of Casteel Road, north of Luther Ward Road (1042 Casteel Road). RECOMMEND DELETION TO R-80 ZONING
13 Z-74 PAUL ISBELL (Stone Solutions of Atlanta, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from HI to HI (with stipulations) for the purpose of an auto body and paint shop in Land Lot 221 of the 17 District. Located on the West side of Eastside Drive, south of Carruth Drive (1000 Eastside Drive). RECOMMEND DELETION TO LI ZONING
14 LUP-25 MARLENE GRAHAM AND CLENTON DAYES (Marlene Graham and Clenton Dayes, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a group home for 10 residents in Land Lot 561 of the 16 District. Located on the northeast side of Piedmont Road, west of Shaw Road (1371 Piedmont Road). APPROVED
15 LUP-26 HUGH GRAY (Hugh Gray and Kadene Gray, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of a group home for six residents in Land Lot 621 of the 19 District. Located on the southeast side of Elkhart Circle, northeast of Bankstone Drive (2731 Elkhart Circle). APPROVED
16 LUP-27 KOSTA AT SMYRNA (Stephen Mark Daleas, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a group home in Land Lot 50 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Hurt Road, east of Fred Walker Drive (688 Hurt Road SW, Smyrna, GA 30082). APPROVED
17 LUP-28 SHIRLEY STREETMAN (Paul Lamar Streetman, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a beauty shop in Land Lot 269 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of Woodview Drive, south of Church Road (3195 Woodview Drive). APPROVED
18 LUP-29 MARILYN PIERCE (Marilyn A. Pierce, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of one additional car parked in driveway and more unrelated adults than the county code permits in Land Lot 465 of the 16 District. Located on the northeast corner of Lassiter Road and Manor House Drive (3905 Manor House Drive). WITHDRAWN
