Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday, Sept. 17. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items listed as continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items listed as held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1 Z-26-2019 BROOKS CHADWICK CAPITAL, LLC (FORMERLY SOUTHERN LAND PARTNERS, LLC) (SRB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-12 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 1067 of the 19th District. Located at the southeast corner of Austell Road and the Silver Comet Trail, north of Seayes Road (4561 Austell Road). APPROVED
2 Z-31-2019 AIM FREIGHT TRUCKING LOGISTICS, LLC (Aim Freight Trail Logistics LLC, owner), requesting rezoning from R-20 and HI to HI for the purpose of logistics facility & related office use in Land Lot 911 of the 19th District. Located at the southwest corner of Flint Hill Road and Sanders Road (4002 Flint Hill Road & 3990 Sanders Road). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
3 Z-43-2019 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC (Estate of Edna Clara Thompson Morris and Deborah M. Osborne, owners) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 181 of the 17 th District. Located on at the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, south of Vinings Lake Drive (32 and 34 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED
4 Z-44-2019 KERLEY FAMILY HOMES, LLC (Multiple titleholders listed in Zoning file, owners) requesting rezoning from R-15, OI and NRC to RM-8 for the purpose of a town home community in Land Lot 42 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Nickajack Road; east of Floyd Road. HELD
5 Z-45-2019 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20 th District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). CONTINUED
6 Z-48-2019 SAW HOLDINGS, LLC (Saw Holding, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for the purpose of an office, restaurants and/or shopping center in Land Lot 228 of the 16 th District. Located on the Northeast corner of Ebenezer Road and Canton Road (4076 Ebenezer Road). APPROVED
7 Z-52-2019 WLM HOLDINGS, LLC (WLM Holdings, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a landscape company in Land Lot 44 of the 18 th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, the north side of Wallace Road, and on the west side of Cooks Road (76 Veterans Memorial Highway). CONTINUED
8 Z-53-2019 LAND DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC (Wellstar Health System, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS to UVC for the purpose of a mixed-use development in Land Lots 747 and 748 of the 17 th District. Located on the south side of Cumberland Parkway, east of Atlanta Road. CONTINUED
9 Z-54-2019 KAY L. PORTER (TRUDE) (Kay L. Trude, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of a traditional neighborhood commercial/retail in Land Lot 107 of the 16th District. Located on the West side of Alabama Road, north of Sandy Plains Road (4781 Alabama Road). APPROVED
10 Z-55 MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LLC (Mountain Reserve, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to O&I for the purpose of assisted living in Land Lot 37 of the 20 th District. Located on the West side of North Cobb Parkway, north of Cedarcrest Road. WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
11 Z-56-2019 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (The Estate of Lewis E. Lee; KO Management, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to RA-5 for the purpose of a residential subdivision in Land Lots 37 and 39 of the 17 th and 18 th District. Located on the West side of Mableton Parkway; north side of Wood Valley Road; and on the east side of Glore Circle. CONTINUED
12 Z-64-2019 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Cobb County, Georgia, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for the purpose of NRC permitted uses in Land Lot 470 of the 19 th District. Located on the northeast intersection of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Macland Road (2630 Macland Road). APPROVED
13 Z-71-2018 POPE & LAND ENTERPRISES, INC. (McCamy Investments, L.P.; McCamy Properties, LLC; BK Properties, L.P.; and VKEP-T LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, RA-4, GC, O&I, and NS to RRC for the purpose of Mixed-Use Development in Land Lots 364, 365, 428, and 429 of the 16 th District. Located on the southwest corner of Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway, east of the I-575 off-ramp. CONTINUED
14 SLUP-13-2018 KENNESAW JEWISH CENTER INC. (Kennesaw Jewish Center Inc., owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a Student Center for Students of the Jewish Faith Attending Kennesaw State University in Land Lots 94 and 97 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of Frey Lake Road, northwest of Campus Loop Road (3590 Frey Lake Road). CONTINUED
15 SLUP-4-2019 A-1 AUTO CORES, LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of an auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17 th District. Located on the north side of Pearl Street and on the west side of West Atlanta Street (778 West Atlanta Street). CONTINUED
16 SLUP-11-2019 MILESTONE HOTEL MANAGEMENT (Habersham Wildwood, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a suite hotel in Land Lot 941 of the 17 th District. Located on the North side of Windy Hill Road, east of Powers Ferry Road. CONTINUED
17 LUP-18 JEFFREY C. PAYNE AND MELANIE T. PAYNE (Jeffrey C. Payne and Melanie T. Payne, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of an event venue for weddings, graduations, birthdays, etc. in Land Lot 175 of the 19 th District. Located on the southeast end of Cheatham Hill Trail, south of Appaloosa Trail (775 Cheatham Hill Trail). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
18 ITEM OB-35-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Poag Shopping Centers, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-118 of 1997 for property located on the north side of Roswell Road and on the north and east sides of Marwell Drive in Land Lot 16 of the 1st District (4475 Roswell Road). CONTINUED
19 ITEM OB-37-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Geneva Roswell, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-34 of 2001 for property located on the southwesterly side of Highway 92, north of Sandy Plains Road in Land Lots 38, 39 and 107 of the 16th District (4905 Alabama Road). APPROVED
20 ITEM OB-44-2019 To consider an amendment to the Regulating Plan for the Mableton Form Based Code for Catherine Lawrence regarding property located at the northwest intersection of Fontaine Road and Carol Circle in Land Lot 35 of the 17th District. APPROVED
21 ITEM OB-50-2019 To consider a site plan amendment for Michael Clarke regarding rezoning application Z-70 of 2002 for property located on the east side of Powers Ferry Road, north of Delk Road in Land Lot 868 of the 17th District (Brandl Cove Court). APPROVED
22 ITEM OB-51-2019 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size for proposed lots 39-A and 39-B, for Danesh Roshan for property located at the southwest intersection of Holt Road and Emory Lane in Land Lot 1103 of the 16th District. DENIED
23 ITEM OB-52-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Mequity Companies regarding rezoning applications Z-38 and SLUP-6 of 2018 for property located off a private easement on the northeast side of Powers Ferry Road, and on the north side of Interstate North Parkway in Land Lots 1056 and 1057 of the 17th District (Interstate North Parkway). APPROVED
24 ITEM OB-53-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Hernan G. Guerrero regarding rezoning application Z-47 of 2017 for property located on the west side of Harris Road, south of Smyrna Powder Springs Road in Land Lot 91 of the 17th District (Harris Road). APPROVED
25 ITEM OB-54-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for J.D. España regarding rezoning application Z-53 of 2014 for property located on the northeast side of Steinhauer Road, east of Trickum Road in Land Lot 123 of the 16th District (4648 Steinhauer Road). APPROVED
26 ITEM OB-55-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Caroline Cobham regarding rezoning application Z-40 of 2004 for property located on the north side of Sandy Plains Road, north of Ebenezer Road in Land Lot 525 of the 16th District (2981 Sandy Plains Road). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
27 ITEM OB-56-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Waldron and Lee Dentistry, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-149 (Piedmont Partners, L.P.) of 1998, for property located on the north side of Roswell Road, west of East Piedmont Road in Land Lot 986 of the 16th District. APPROVED
28 ITEM OB-57-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for A-1 Mini Storage regarding rezoning application #386 of 1985, for property located on the south side of Riverside Parkway, and on the north side of I-20 in Land Lot 591 of the 18th District (361 Riverside Parkway). HELD
29 ITEM OB-58-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for David Cleek regarding rezoning application Z-25 of 2015, for property located on the northwest side of North Park Place, north of Windy Hill Road in Land Lot 804 of the 17th District (1965 North Park Place). PARTIALLY APPROVED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.