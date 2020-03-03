Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday, March 3. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. SLUP-4 A-1 AUTO CORES, LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of an auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Pearl Street and on the west side of West Atlanta Street (778 West Atlanta Street). DENIED
2. Z-1 KNOLL CONSTRUCTION, LLC (Blackstock Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for the purpose of an office/retail building in Land Lot 789 of the 19 District. Located at the northwest corner of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Powder Springs Road and on the western side of Crane Drive (2650 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
3. Z-3 DAVID MENNA (David C. Menna, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 for the purpose of residential subdivision in Land Lot 12 of the 20 District. Located at the southeast corner of Baker Road and Woodstock Road (2930 Baker Road). APPROVED
4. Z-7 SEVEN SPRINGS DEVELOPMENT CO., INC. (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for the purpose of a senior living subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road. HELD
5. Z-14 ANDRES ESTRADA (Atlanta Safety Brake Service, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of light auto repair and office in Land Lot 34 of the 18 District. Located at the western end of Sydney Ann Boulevard, and on the east side of James Road (1498 Sydney Ann Boulevard). APPROVED
6. Z-19 TRATON, LLC (David Jesse McDougall and Sandra Lee Walls, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for the purpose of non-supportive senior living in Land Lot 218 of the 16 District. Located on the northeast side of North Booth Road, south of Shiloh Road (676 and 730 North Booth Road). APPROVED
7. Z-20 CORE5 INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS, LLC (Green Acres Mobile Home Estates, Inc. and White Lake Water Fowl, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from MHP to LI for the purpose of an office/warehouse in Land Lots 377 and 421 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Oak Ridge Commerce Way, north of Oak Ridge Road (No address). APPROVED
8. LUP-4 CARISSA MCCONKEY (Anthony Jerome McConkey and Carissa McConkey, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of backyard chickens in Land Lot 110 of the 20 District. Located on the Northeast corner of Ivey Lane and Summit Drive (5080 Ivey Lane). WITHDRAWN
9. Z-21 JOB D. BELLO-SEBASTIAN (Job Daniel Bello Sebastian, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of a professional office in Land Lot 706 of the 19 District. Located at the west side of Austell Road, south of Pair Road (3206 Austell Road). APPROVED
10. Z-22 MARCOS VINICIUS OLIVEIRA (Marcos Oliveira, owner) requesting rezoning from NS and R-30 to R-30 for the purpose of single-family dwelling units (detached) in Land Lot 160 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Acworth Due West Road, north of Mars Hill Church Road/Jim Owens Road (no address). APPROVED
11. SLUP-3 CHRISTIAN CRAWFORD (Christian Crawford, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of chipping, grinding or reduction of tree debris and vegetation waste transfer in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16 District. Located at the East side of Fowler Circle, north of Winfred Drive (no address). WITHDRAWN
