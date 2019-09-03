Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday, Sept. 3. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items listed as continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items listed as held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1 Z-71 ’18 POPE & LAND ENTERPRISES, INC. (McCamy Investments, L.P.; McCamy Properties, LLC; BK Properties, L.P.; and VKEP-T LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, RA-4, GC, O&I, and NS to RRC for the purpose of Mixed-Use Development in Land Lots 364, 365, 428, and 429 of the 16 th District. Located on the southwest corner of Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway, east of the I-575 off-ramp. CONTINUED
2 Z-43 ’19 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC (Estate of Edna Clara Thompson Morris and Deborah M. Osborne, owners) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 181 of the 17 th District. Located on at the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, south of Vinings Lake Drive (32 and 34 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED
3 Z-44 ’19 KERLEY FAMILY HOMES, LLC (Multiple titleholders listed in Zoning file, owners) requesting rezoning from R-15, OI and NRC to RM-8 for the purpose of a town home community in Land Lot 42 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Nickajack Road; east of Floyd Road. APPROVED
4 Z-45 ’19 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20 th District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). CONTINUED
5 Z-48 ’19 SAW HOLDINGS, LLC (Saw Holding, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for the purpose of an office, restaurants and/or shopping center in Land Lot 228 of the 16 th District. Located on the Northeast corner of Ebenezer Road and Canton Road (4076 Ebenezer Road). APPROVED
6 Z-52 ’19 WLM HOLDINGS, LLC (WLM Holdings, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a landscape company in Land Lot 44 of the 18 th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, the north side of Wallace Road, and on the west side of Cooks Road (76 Veterans Memorial Highway). CONTINUED
7 Z-53 ’19 LAND DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC (Wellstar Health System, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS to UVC for the purpose of a mixed-use development in Land Lots 747 and 748 of the 17 th District. Located on the south side of Cumberland Parkway, east of Atlanta Road. CONTINUED
8 SLUP-4 ’19 A-1 AUTO CORES, LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of an auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17 th District. Located on the north side of Pearl Street and on the west side of West Atlanta Street (778 West Atlanta Street). CONTINUED
9 Z-54 KAY L. PORTER (TRUDE) (Kay L. Trude, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of a traditional neighborhood commercial/retail in Land Lot 107 of the 16th District. Located on the West side of Alabama Road, north of Sandy Plains Road (4781 Alabama Road). APPROVED
10 Z-55 MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LLC (Mountain Reserve, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to O&I for the purpose of assisted living in Land Lot 37 of the 20 th District. Located on the West side of North Cobb Parkway, north of Cedarcrest Road. Withdrawn without prejudice
11 Z-56 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (The Estate of Lewis E. Lee; KO Management, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to RA-5 for the purpose of a residential subdivision in Land Lots 37 and 39 of the 17 th and 18 th District. Located on the West side of Mableton Parkway; north side of Wood Valley Road; and on the east side of Glore Circle. CONTINUED
12 Z-64 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Cobb County, Georgia, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for the purpose of NRC permitted uses in Land Lot 470 of the 19 th District. Located on the northeast intersection of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Macland Road (2630 Macland Road). APPROVED
13 LUP-18 JEFFREY C. PAYNE AND MELANIE T. PAYNE (Jeffrey C. Payne and Melanie T. Payne, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of an event venue for weddings, graduations, birthdays, etc. in Land Lot 175 of the 19 th District. Located on the southeast end of Cheatham Hill Trail, south of Appaloosa Trail (775 Cheatham Hill Trail). Withdrawn without prejudice
14 SLUP-11 MILESTONE HOTEL MANAGEMENT (Habersham Wildwood, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a suite hotel in Land Lot 941 of the 17 th District. Located on the North side of Windy Hill Road, east of Powers Ferry Road. CONTINUED
