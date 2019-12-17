Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 17. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1 Z-43 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC (Estate of Edna Clara Thompson Morris and Deborah M. Osborne, owners) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 181 of the 17 District. Located on at the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, south of Vinings Lake Drive (32 and 34 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED
2 Z-52 WLM HOLDINGS, LLC (WLM Holdings, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a landscape company in Land Lot 44 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, the north side of Wallace Road, and on the west side of Cooks Road (76 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
3 Z-57 ERIK KLEIN/RITA KLEIN (ASAL Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to CRC for the purpose of a professional office in Land Lot 898 of the 16 District. Located on the southwest side of Providence Road, east of Roswell Road (4198 Providence Road). APPROVED
4 Z-63 BENTLEY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES, LLC (Bentley Residential Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for the purpose of a commercial landscape company in Land Lot 1097 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Gresham Road, west of Gresham Park Drive (1521, 1531, and 1541 Gresham Road). APPROVED
5 Z-66 SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES (VBWhitman, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from O&I to RM-12 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lot 299 of the 16 District. Located on the southwest corner of Canton Road and Kensington Drive. APPROVED
6 Z-68 CAR WASH ATLANTA, LLC (Macland Road Property, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for the purpose of a car wash in Land Lot 471 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, east of Ernest Barrett Parkway, west of Bankstone Drive (2501 Macland Road). APPROVED
7 Z-70 SECURE ENTITY SERVICES COMPANY, LLC (Secure Entity Services Company, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for the purpose of special contractor (wood flooring company and related office use) in Land Lot 296 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Atlanta Road, north of Barber Road (1440 Atlanta Road). APPROVED
8 Z-71 TRATON HOMES, LLC (Luther Horace Wiggins, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and R-15 to RSL for the purpose of non-supportive residential senior living community in Land Lots 524 and 525 of the 16 District. Located on the northwest side of Sandy Plains Road, west side of Ebenezer Road (2891 Ebenezer Road). HELD
9 Z-72 ANNABEK, LLC (Annabek, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from CS to LI for the purpose of an office warehouse/distribution in Land Lots 699 and 700 of the 18 District. Located on the northwest corner of Hartman Road and Lake Careca Road, and the southwest side of Lake Careca Road. APPROVED
10 Z-73 REBEKAH T. RESH AND WARREN WILLIAM RESH, III (Warren William Resh, III and Rebekah T. Resh, owners) requesting rezoning from R-80 to R-40 for the purpose of single-family subdivision (maximum of four lots) in Land Lot 166 of the 19 District. Located on the West side of Casteel Road, north of Luther Ward Road (1042 Casteel Road). HELD
11 Z-74 PAUL ISBELL (Stone Solutions of Atlanta, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from HI to HI (with stipulations) for the purpose of an auto body and paint shop in Land Lot 221 of the 17 District. Located on the West side of Eastside Drive, south of Carruth Drive (1000 Eastside Drive). APPROVED
12 LUP-25 MARLENE GRAHAM AND CLENTON DAYES (Marlene Graham and Clenton Dayes, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a group home for 10 residents in Land Lot 561 of the 16 District. Located on the northeast side of Piedmont Road, west of Shaw Road (1371 Piedmont Road). APPROVED
13 LUP-26 HUGH GRAY (Hugh Gray and Kadene Gray, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of a group home for six residents in Land Lot 621 of the 19 District. Located on the southeast side of Elkhart Circle, northeast of Bankstone Drive (2731 Elkhart Circle). APPROVED
14 LUP-27 KOSTA AT SMYRNA (Stephen Mark Daleas, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a group home in Land Lot 50 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Hurt Road, east of Fred Walker Drive (688 Hurt Road SW, Smyrna, GA 30082). APPROVED
15 LUP-28 SHIRLEY STREETMAN (Paul Lamar Streetman, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a beauty shop in Land Lot 269 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of Woodview Drive, south of Church Road (3195 Woodview Drive). APPROVED
16 ITEM OB-60-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for WLM Holdings, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-108 of 2016 for property located at the southwest intersection of Cooks Road and Veterans Memorial Highway in Land Lot 44 of the 18 District. (86 and 96 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
17 ITEM OB-70-2019 To consider a site plan amendment for David Stuart/Gaskins regarding rezoning application Z-70 of 2018 for property located on the north side of Booth Road, the west side of Bells Ferry Road, and the southeasterly side if I-575, in District 16, Land Lots 284 and 285 (3920 Bells Ferry Road). APPROVED
18 ITEM OB-72-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Protec Equipment Resource regarding rezoning application Z-10 of 2012 for property located at the southeast intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Azalea Drive in Land Lot 165 of the 18th District (880 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
19 ITEM OB-73-2019 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Paulding Construction Services regarding rezoning application Z-23 of 2016 for property located on the west side of Mars Hill Road, south of Mars Hill Church Road in Land Lot 120 of the 20th District (3255 Mars Hill Road). APPROVED
20 ITEM OB-74-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Michael and Lisa Graham regarding rezoning application Z-122 of 2001 for property located on the south side of Galilee Drive, and on the north side of I-575 in Land Lot 210 of the 16th District (4214 Galilee Drive). APPROVED
21 ITEM OB-75-2019 To consider a site plan amendment for J.M. Huber Corporation regarding rezoning application #423 of 1984 for property located at the southwest intersection of Cumberland Boulevard and Stillhouse Lane in Land Lots 912 and 949 of the 17th District (3100 Cumberland Boulevard, 3130 Stillhouse Lane). APPROVED
22 ITEM OB-76-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Racetrac Petroleum, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-10 of 2011 for property on the east side of Austell Road, on the north side of Windy Hill Road, and on the west side of Arkose Drive in Land Lots 14 and 59 of the 17 District (15 Windy Hill Road, 2390-2382-2374 Arkose Drive). APPROVED
23 ITEM OB-77-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Rose Foods, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-34 of 2010 for property located at the southeast intersection of Pat Mell Road and Olive Springs Road in Land Lot 229 of the 17th District (20 Pat Mell Road). APPROVED
24 ITEM OB-79-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Walton Communities, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-27 of 2018 for property located at the northwesterly terminus of Roberts Trail and on the east side of the I-575 on-ramp in Land Lot 581 of the 16th District (190 Roberts Trail). APPROVED
25 ITEM OB-81-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Geneva Roswell, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-34 of 2001 for property located on the southwesterly side of Alabama Road, north of Sandy Plains Road in Land Lots 38, 39, and 107 of the 16th District (4905 Alabama Road). APPROVED
26 ITEM OB-80-2019 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size for livestock from 2 acres to .5566 acres for Cheryl Zuckschwerdt for property located on the west side of Big Oaks Drive, south of Old Dallas Road in Land Lot 26 of the 19th District (2675 Big Oaks Drive). APPROVED
