Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Wednesday, Feb. 5. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1Z-45 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). DENIED
2Z-56 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (The Estate of Lewis E. Lee; KO Management, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to RA-5 for the purpose of a residential subdivision in Land Lots 37 and 39 of the 17 and 18 District. Located on the West side of Mableton Parkway; north side of Wood Valley Road; and on the east side of Glore Circle. APPROVED
3Z-69 MIKE BLACKBURN (Marilyn Hartman Cates, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and LI to HI for the purpose of parking and storage of heavy equipment used in utility construction in Land Lots 866 and 872 of the 18 District. Located on the Northwest corner of Riverside Parkway and White Road (630 Riverside Parkway). RECOMMEND DELETION TO LI ZONING
4Z-1 KNOLL CONSTRUCTION, LLC (Blackstock Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for the purpose of an office/retail building in Land Lot 789 of the 19 District. Located at the northwest corner of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Powder Springs Road (2650 Powder Springs Road). CONTINUED
5Z-2 MOND IGBINOWANHIA (Mond Igbinowanhia, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for the purpose of a personal home care in Land Lot 39 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Mableton Parkway, north of Pine Valley Road (5786 Mableton Parkway). APPROVED
6Z-5 LANDMARK PROPERTIES, INC. (Argonaut Associates LTD, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, OMR to PVC for the purpose of purpose built student housing in Land Lots 359, 360, 361 and 362 of the 16 District. Located at the southeast corner of Townpark Drive and George Busbee Parkway (3550 George Busbee Parkway). APPROVED
7Z-7 SEVEN SPRINGS DEVELOPMENT CO., INC. (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for the purpose of a senior living subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road. CONTINUED
8Z-8 BRANNEN INVESTMENTS, LLC (Many titleholders- see zoning file, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, LI to LI for the purpose of an office/warehouse in Land Lots 608 and 609 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Lansky Werber Road, on the east side of Factory Shoals Road, and on the north side of Hartman Road (750 Lansky Werber Road). APPROVED
9Z-9 MICHAEL L. WILSON AND CHESTNUT STREET PARTNERS, LLC (Richard L. Edwards and Melinda B. Edwards, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of an office and storage for a carpet and floor cleaning company in Land Lot 2 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of North Cobb Parkway, south of Third Army Road. APPROVED
10Z-10 CESAR ROMERO (Cesar Romero, owner) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a hair salon in Land Lot 639 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Powder Springs Road, south of Horseshoe Bend Road (2306 Powder Springs Road). RECOMMEND DELETION TO LRC ZONING
11Z-11 CAMERON GENERAL CONTRACTORS, INC. (Patricia P. Bennett, Kenneth Q. Giannoni, Rosemarie Spillane, Annamarie Paulsen, Kevin Thomas Spillane, Margaret Scott Spillane, Lisa Spillane on behalf of Jeffrey C. Spillane, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30, NRC and PSC to RSL for the purpose of non-supportive senior living in Land Lots 66 and 83 of the 19 District. Located at the southeast corner of Dallas Highway and McConnell Road (691 McConnell Road). CONTINUED
12Z-12 YASMIN BENICHAY-BITON (Lior Biton and Ronen Shafiki, owners) requesting rezoning from CF to R-12 for the purpose of single-family houses in Land Lot 180 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road, north of Veterans Memorial Highway (9 and 11 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED
13Z-13 ARTURO MARTINEZ (Iglesia Misionera Roca De Salvacion, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from PSC to NRC for the purpose of a church in Land Lot 190 of the 18 District. Located at the southwest intersection of Mableton Parkway and Boggs Road (6170 and 6190 Mableton Pkwy, and 529 Boggs Road). HELD
14Z-15 MORGAN HOUSE PCH, LLC (Susan Ndungu, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to NRC for the purpose of a personal care home in Land Lot 588 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Chesterfield Drive and on the east side of Canton Road (2670 Canton Road). APPROVED
15Z-17 ARPIT PATEL (Arpititkumar M. Patel and Avani A. Patel, owners) requesting rezoning from LRC to NRC for the purpose of a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lots 274 and 303 of the 17 District. Located at the southwest corner of Windy Hill Road and Benson Poole Road (470 and 478 Windy Hill Road). APPROVED
16Z-18 THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (380 Allen Street, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to RM-8 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lots 34 and 35 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Old Powder Springs Road, west of Dunn Road (1341 and 1371 Old Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
17Z-19 TRATON, LLC (David Jesse McDougall and Sandra Lee Walls, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for the purpose of non-supportive senior living in Land Lot 218 of the 16 District. Located on the northeast side of North Booth Road, south of Shiloh Road (676 and 730 North Booth Road). CONTINUED
18LUP-1 KENNETH RICHARD (Kenneth and Beverly Richard, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of allowing more adults and vehicles than allowed by the county code in Land Lot 203 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Lavilla Drive, north of Villa Rica Road (3650 Lavilla Drive). APPROVED
19LUP-2 HARMONY FRANCIS (Percival Properties, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of residential use of the second floor in Land Lot 637 of the 16 District. Located on the Southwest corner of Canton Road and Blackwell Lane (2511 Canton Road). APPROVED
20SLUP-1 LANDMARK PROPERTIES, INC. (Argonaut Associates LTD, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of purpose built student housing in Land Lots 359, 360, 361 and 362 of the 16 District. Located at the southeast corner of Townpark Drive and George Busbee Parkway (3550 George Busbee Parkway). APPROVED
21SLUP-2 LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS, INC. (Bethany Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), Inc., owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a private school in Land Lot 111 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Sandy Plains Road, east of Springwood Place (4644 Sandy Plains Road). APPROVED
