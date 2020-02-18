Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday, Feb. 18. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
Z-56 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (The Estate of Lewis E. Lee; KO Management, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to RA-5 for the purpose of a residential subdivision in Land Lots 37 and 39 of the 17 and 18 District. Located on the West side of Mableton Parkway; north side of Wood Valley Road; and on the east side of Glore Circle. (Continued by Staff from the September 3, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the October 1, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Held by the Planning Commission from the October 1, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the November 5, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Continued by the Planning Commission from the November 5, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the December 3, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Held by the Planning Commission from the December 3, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the February 5, 2020 Planning Commission hearing). APPROVED
Z-69 MIKE BLACKBURN (Marilyn Hartman Cates, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and LI to HI for the purpose of parking and storage of heavy equipment used in utility construction in Land Lots 866 and 872 of the 18 District. Located on the Northwest corner of Riverside Parkway and White Road (630 Riverside Parkway). (Previously continued by the Planning Commission from the December 3, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the February 5, 2020 Planning Commission hearing). APPROVED
Z-2 MOND IGBINOWANHIA (Mond Igbinowanhia, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for the purpose of a personal home care in Land Lot 39 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Mableton Parkway, north of Pine Valley Road (5786 Mableton Parkway). APPROVED
Z-5 LANDMARK PROPERTIES, INC (Argonaut Associates LTD, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, OMR to PVC for the purpose of purpose built student housing in Land Lots 359, 360, 361 and 362 of the 16 District. Located at the southeast corner of Townpark Drive and George Busbee Parkway (3550 George Busbee Parkway). APPROVED
Z-8 BRANNEN INVESTMENTS, LLC (Many titleholders - see zoning file, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, LI to LI for the purpose of an office/warehouse in Land Lots 608 and 609 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Lansky Werber Road, on the east side of Factory Shoals Road, and on the north side of Hartman Road (750 Lansky Werber Road). APPROVED
Z-9 MICHAEL L. WILSON AND CHESTNUT STREET PARTNERS, LLC (Richard L. Edwards and Melinda B. Edwards, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of an office and storage for a carpet and floor cleaning company in Land Lot 2 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of North Cobb Parkway, south of Third Army Road (4825 North Cobb Pkwy). APPROVED
Z-12 YASMIN BENICHAY-BITON (Lior Biton and Ronen Shafiki, owners) requesting rezoning from CF to R-12 for the purpose of single-family houses in Land Lot 180 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road, north of Veterans Memorial Highway (9 and 11 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED
Z-18 THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (380 Allen Street, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to RM-8 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lots 34 and 35 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Old Powder Springs Road, west of Dunn Road (1341 and 1371 Old Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
LUP-1 KENNETH RICHARD (Kenneth and Beverly Richard, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of allowing more adults and vehicles than allowed by the county code in Land Lot 203 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Lavilla Drive, north of Villa Rica Road (3650 Lavilla Drive). APPROVED
LUP-2 HARMONY FRANCIS (Percival Properties, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of residential use of the second floor in Land Lot 637 of the 16 District. Located on the Southwest corner of Canton Road and Blackwell Lane (2511 Canton Road). APPROVED
SLUP-1 LANDMARK PROPERTIES, INC (Argonaut Associates LTD, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of purpose built student housing in Land Lots 359, 360, 361 and 362 of the 16 District. Located at the southeast corner of Townpark Drive and George Busbee Parkway (3550 George Busbee Parkway). APPROVED
ITEM OB-1-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for David W. Collins, Sr. regarding case Z-57 of 2001 for property located at the southeast intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Club Road, in Land Lot 43 of the 18 District (41 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
ITEM OB-2-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment and site plan amendment for Ketan and Valee Desai regarding rezoning application Z-44 of 2002 (Yancey Development Company), for property located on the east side of Abbeygreen Court, south of Islington Drive in Land Lot 302 of the 19 District (1308 Abbeygreen Court). APPROVED
ITEM OB-6-2020 To consider a site plan revision for Farmers Branch, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-160 of 1998 (George H. Johnson and Charles C. Barton), for property located at the northwest intersection of Cobb Parkway and Akers Mill Road in Land Lot 948 of the 17 District (2905 Cobb Parkway). CONTINUED
ITEM OB-9-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Amber-Shea, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-13 of 2019, for property located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway and the north side of Old Powder Springs Road in Land Lot 1298 of the 19th District (1311 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
Z-45 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). (Continued by Staff from the June 4, 2019 through October 1, 2019 Planning Commission hearings until the November 5, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Continued by the Planning Commission from the November 5, 2019 hearing until the December 3, 2019 Planning Commission hearing; Held by the Planning Commission from the December 3, 2019 Planning Commission hearing until the February 5, 2020 Planning Commission hearing). DENIED
Z-71 TRATON HOMES, LLC (Luther Horace Wiggins, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and R-15 to RSL for the purpose of non-supportive residential senior living community in Land Lots 524 and 525 of the 16 District. Located on the northwest side of Sandy Plains Road, west side of Ebenezer Road (2891 Ebenezer Road). (Held by the Board of Commissioners from the December 17, 2019 Board of Commissioners hearing until the February 18, 2020 Board of Commissioners hearing). APPROVED
Z-73 REBEKAH T. RESH AND WARREN WILLIAM RESH, III (Warren William Resh, III and Rebekah T. Resh, owners) requesting rezoning from R-80 to RR for the purpose of single-family subdivision (maximum of three lots) in Land Lot 166 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Casteel Road, north of Luther Ward Road (1042 Casteel Road). (Held by the Board of Commissioners from the December 17, 2019 Board of Commissioners hearing until the February 18, 2020 Board of Commissioners hearing). APPROVED
Z-10 CESAR ROMERO (Cesar Romero, owner) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a hair salon in Land Lot 639 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Powder Springs Road, south of Horseshoe Bend Road (2306 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
Z-15 MORGAN HOUSE PCH, LLC (Susan Ndungu, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to NRC for the purpose of a personal care home in Land Lot 588 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Chesterfield Drive and on the east side of Canton Road (2670 Canton Road). APPROVED
Z-17 ARPIT PATEL (Arpititkumar M. Patel and Avani A. Patel, owners) requesting rezoning from LRC to NRC for the purpose of a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lots 274 and 303 of the 17 District. Located at the southwest corner of Windy Hill Road and Benson Poole Road (470 and 478 Windy Hill Road). CONTINUED
SLUP-2 LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS, INC. (Bethany Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), Inc., owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a private school in Land Lot 111 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Sandy Plains Road, east of Springwood Place (4644 Sandy Plains Road) CONTINUED
ITEM OB-4-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size from 20,000 square feet to 16,625 square feet for Christopher Holt for property located on the north side of Lower Roswell Road, west of Boling Drive in Land Lot 864 of the 17 District (2797 Lower Roswell Road). APPROVED
ITEM OB-7-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Kota Properties, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-151 of 2004 (Ransom Development Corporation), for property located on the west side of Powder Springs Road, north of Green Drive in Land Lots 475 and 488 of the 19 District (1812 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
ITEM OB-8-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Brixmor Mableton Walk, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-61 of 1995, for property located on the east side of Floyd Road, the north side of Ayers Road, and on the south side of Nickajack Road in Land Lot 41 of the 17 District (5015 Floyd Road). DENIED
