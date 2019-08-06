Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday, Aug. 6. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items listed as continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items listed as held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1 Z-71’18 POPE & LAND ENTERPRISES, INC. (McCamy Investments, L.P.; McCamy Properties, LLC; BK Properties, L.P.; and VKEP-T LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, RA-4, GC, O&I, and NS to RRC for the purpose of Mixed-Use Development in Land Lots 364, 365, 428, and 429 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest corner of Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway, east of the I-575 off-ramp. HELD
2 Z-40’19 LARRY HERMAN (Larry Herman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for the purpose of warehouses in Land Lot 60 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, north of Jamerson Road (off a private drive/Cobb Cherokee Industrial Drive (4921 Canton Road). APPROVED
3 Z-43’19 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC (Estate of Edna Clara Thompson Morris and Deborah M. Osborne, owners) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 181 of the 17th District. Located on at the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, south of Vinings Lake Drive (32 and 34 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED
4 Z-44’19 KERLEY FAMILY HOMES, LLC (Multiple titleholders listed in Zoning file, owners) requesting rezoning from R-15, OI and NRC to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 42 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Nickajack Road; east of Floyd Road. HELD
5 Z-45’19 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20th District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). CONTINUED
6 Z-48’19 SAW HOLDINGS, LLC (Saw Holding, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for the purpose of an office, restaurants and/or shopping center in Land Lot 228 of the 16th District. Located on the Northeast corner of Ebenezer Road and Canton Road (4076 Ebenezer Road). CONTINUED
7 Z-49’19 VANCE JONES (Lior Biton and Ronen Shafiki, owners) requesting rezoning from CF to R-12 for the purpose of single-family houses in Land Lot 180 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road, north of Veterans Memorial Highway (9 and 11 Cooper Lake Road). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
8 SLUP-4’19 A-1 AUTO CORES, LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of an auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Pearl Street and on the west side of West Atlanta Street (778 West Atlanta Street). CONTINUED
9 Z-50 MAUREEN HART (LITTLE WONDERS LEARNING CENTER) (Little Wonders Learning Center, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to NRC for the purpose of a childcare facility in Land Lot 133 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Pat Mell Road, east of Austell Road (444 and 438 Pat Mell Road). APPROVED
10 Z-51 PULTE HOME COMPANY, LLC (Jan Maner Phillips, Norma Maner Coates, Lynn Harrison Maner, Edith Diane Wright Shaw, Danna Beth Loori, Ronald Lee Loori, and Gary Russell Maner, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of attached residential in Land Lots 693 and 748 of the 17th District. Located on the southwest side of West Atlanta Road, west of West Village Drive (4400 West Atlanta Road). APPROVED
11 Z-52 WLM HOLDINGS, LLC (WLM Holdings, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a landscape company in Land Lot 44 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, the north side of Wallace Road, and on the west side of Cooks Road (76 Veterans Memorial Highway). CONTINUED
12 Z-53 LAND DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC (WellStar Health System, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS to UVC for the purpose of a mixed-use development in Land Lots 747 and 748 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Cumberland Parkway, east of Atlanta Road. CONTINUED
13 LUP-15 KENNETH L. PIKE (Kenneth L. Pike and Sherri B. Pike, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of renting a garage apartment to non-immediate family members in Land Lots 221 and 222 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of North Hadaway Road, and the southern terminus of Stilesboro Lane (4341 Stilesboro Lane). DENIED
14 LUP-16 RICKY MCCRAVY (Charles Richard McCravy, Jr. owner) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of allowing more unrelated adults than permitted by Code in Land Lot 1223 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Luther Drive, east of Center Place (1121 Luther Drive). DENIED
15 LUP-17 BURNT HICKORY CHURCH OF CHRIST, INC. (Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, Inc., owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a daycare facility in Land Lot 291 of the 20th District. Located on the north side of Burnt Hickory Road, west of New Salem Road (2330 Burnt Hickory Road). APPROVED
16 SLUP-7 SZS HOLDINGS, LLC (SZS Holdings LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of extending a parking lot for a used car lot in Land Lot 1100 of the 16th District. Located on the West side of Roswell Road, south of Summit Village Drive (2069 Roswell Road). APPROVED
17 SLUP-8 BIMMER’S SERVICE CENTER (Chastain Point, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of used auto sales in Land Lot 135 of the 20th District. Located on the Northeast corner of Chastain Road and Duncan Road (1365 Chastain Road). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
18 SLUP-9 THE STONEHAVEN SCHOOL, INC. (Dabney Partners, LLC and Richard T. Flanagan, owners) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose a private school in Land Lots 297 and 298 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Old Concord Road, east of Pine Street, north of Cranfill Road (1622, 1654, 1674 Old Concord Road; 1701 Linda Circle). APPROVED
