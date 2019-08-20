Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday, Aug. 20. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items listed as continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items listed as held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1 Z-71’18 POPE & LAND ENTERPRISES, INC. (McCamy Investments, L.P.; McCamy Properties, LLC; BK Properties, L.P.; and VKEP-T LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, RA-4, GC, O&I, and NS to RRC for the purpose of Mixed-Use Development in Land Lots 364, 365, 428, and 429 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest corner of Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway, east of the I-575 off-ramp. HELD
2 SLUP-13’18 KENNESAW JEWISH CENTER INC. (Kennesaw Jewish Center Inc., owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a Student Center for Students of the Jewish Faith Attending Kennesaw State University in Land Lots 94 and 97 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of Frey Lake Road, northwest of Campus Loop Road (3590 Frey Lake Road). CONTINUED
3 Z-12’19 FATIMA GOODMAN /KAJE’S 401K TRUST (Fatima Goodman /Kalimah Jenkins as Trustee of the Kaje’s 401K Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of apartments in Land Lot 85 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Old Noonday School House Road, west of Canton Road (933 Old Noonday School House Road). APPROVED
4 Z-24’19 CHERYL UPSHAW/UPSHAW FAMILY TRUST (Cheryl Upshaw, as Trustee of The Upshaw Family Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and O&I to R-15 for the purpose of a single-family house in Land Lot 816 of the 17th District. Located on the easterly side of Ridgewood Drive and on the west side of I-285 (3889 Ridgewood Drive). APPROVED
5 Z-26’19 SOUTHERN LAND PARTNERS, LLC (SRB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-12 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 1067 of the 19th District. Located at the southeast corner of Austell Road and the Silver Comet Trail, north of Seayes Road (4561 Austell Road). CONTINUED
6 Z-31’19 AIM FREIGHT TRUCKING LOGISTICS, LLC (Aim Freight Trail Logistics LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and HI to HI for the purpose of a logistics facility & related office use in Land Lot 911 of the 19th District. Located on the southwest corner of Flint Hill Road and Sanders Road (4002 Flint Hill Road & 3990 Sanders Road). CONTINUED
7 Z-38’19 JOSEPH M. THOMAS/CYNTHIA ERIN THOMAS (Joseph M. Thomas and Cynthia Erin Thomas, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of an auto repair in Land Lot 43 of the 18th District. Located on the southeast corner of Dodgen Road and Veterans Memorial Highway (5845 Dodgen Road). APPROVED
8 Z-40’19 LARRY HERMAN (Larry Herman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for the purpose of warehouses in Land Lot 60 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, north of Jamerson Road (off a private drive/Cobb Cherokee Industrial Drive (4921 Canton Road). APPROVED
9 Z-43’19 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC (Estate of Edna Clara Thompson Morris and Deborah M. Osborne, owners) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 181 of the 17th District. Located on the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, south of Vinings Lake Drive (32 and 34 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED
10 Z-44’19 KERLEY FAMILY HOMES, LLC (Multiple titleholders listed in Zoning file, owners) requesting rezoning from R-15, OI and NRC to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 42 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Nickajack Road; east of Floyd Road. HELD
11 Z-45’19 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20th District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). CONTINUED
12 Z-48’19 SAW HOLDINGS, LLC (Saw Holding, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for the purpose of an office, restaurants and/or shopping center in Land Lot 228 of the 16th District. Located on the Northeast corner of Ebenezer Road and Canton Road (4076 Ebenezer Road). CONTINUED
13 Z-49’19 VANCE JONES (Lior Biton and Ronen Shafiki, owners) requesting rezoning from CF to R-12 for the purpose of single-family houses in Land Lot 180 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road, north of Veterans Memorial Highway (9 and 11 Cooper Lake Road). WITHDRAWN
14 SLUP-4’19 A-1 AUTO CORES, LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of an auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Pearl Street and on the west side of West Atlanta Street (778 West Atlanta Street). CONTINUED
15 Z-50 MAUREEN HART (LITTLE WONDERS LEARNING CENTER) (Little Wonders Learning Center, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to NRC for the purpose of a childcare facility in Land Lot 133 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Pat Mell Road, east of Austell Road (444 and 438 Pat Mell Road). APPROVED
16 Z-51 PULTE HOME COMPANY, LLC (Jan Maner Phillips, Norma Maner Coates, Lynn Harrison Maner, Edith Diane Wright Shaw, Danna Beth Loori, Ronald Lee Loori, and Gary Russell Maner, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of attached residential in Land Lots 693 and 748 of the 17th District. Located on the southwest side of West Atlanta Road, west of West Village Drive (4400 West Atlanta Road). APPROVED
17 Z-52 WLM HOLDINGS, LLC (WLM Holdings, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a landscape company in Land Lot 44 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, the north side of Wallace Road, and on the west side of Cooks Road (76 Veterans Memorial Highway). CONTINUED
18 Z-53 LAND DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC (Wellstar Health System, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS to UVC for the purpose of a mixed-use development in Land Lots 747 and 748 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Cumberland Parkway, east of Atlanta Road. CONTINUED
19 LUP-15 KENNETH L. PIKE (Kenneth L. Pike and Sherri B. Pike, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of renting a garage apartment to non-immediate family members in Land Lots 221 and 222 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of North Hadaway Road, and the southern terminus of Stilesboro Lane (4341 Stilesboro Lane). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
20 LUP-16 RICKY MCCRAVY (Charles Richard McCravy, Jr. owner) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of allowing more unrelated adults than permitted by Code in Land Lot 1223 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Luther Drive, east of Center Place (1121 Luther Drive). DENIED
21 LUP-17 BURNT HICKORY CHURCH OF CHRIST, INC. (Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, Inc., owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of a daycare facility in Land Lot 291 of the 20th District. Located on the north side of Burnt Hickory Road, west of New Salem Road (2330 Burnt Hickory Road). APPROVED
22 SLUP-7 SZS HOLDINGS, LLC (SZS Holdings LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of extending a parking lot for a used car lot in Land Lot 1100 of the 16th District. Located on the West side of Roswell Road, south of Summit Village Drive (2069 Roswell Road). APPROVED
23 SLUP-8 UNITED AUTO BROKERS (Chastain Point, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of used auto sales in Land Lot 135 of the 20th District. Located on the Northeast corner of Chastain Road and Duncan Road (1365 Chastain Road). WITHDRAWN
24 SLUP-9 THE STONEHAVEN SCHOOL, INC. (Dabney Partners, LLC and Richard T. Flanagan, owners) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose a private school in Land Lots 297 and 298 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Old Concord Road, east of Pine Street, north of Cranfill Road (1622, 1654, 1674 Old Concord Road; 1701 Linda Circle). APPROVED
25 ITEM OB-35-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Poag Shopping Centers, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-118 of 1997 for property located on the north side of Roswell Road and on the north and east sides of Marwell Drive in Land Lot 16 of the 1st District (4475 Roswell Road). CONTINUED
26 ITEM OB-37-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Geneva Roswell, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-34 of 2001 for property located on the southwesterly side of Highway 92, north of Sandy Plains Road in Land Lots 38, 39 and 107 of the 16th District (4905 Alabama Road). CONTINUED
27 ITEM OB-41-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Cumberland Shores, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-91 of 2016 for property located at the southeasterly intersection of Herodian Way and Crescent Park Drive in Land Lots 877 and 917 of the 17th District (2395 Herodian Way). WITHDRAWN
28 ITEM OB-44-2019 To consider an amendment to the Regulating Plan for the Mableton Form Based Code for Catherine Lawrence regarding property located at the northwest intersection of Fontaine Road and Carol Circle in Land Lot 35 of the 17th District. CONTINUED
29 ITEM OB-45-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for GS Portfolio Holdings (2017) LLC regarding rezoning application Z-41 of 2015 for property located on the south side of Cobb Parkway, west of Akers Mill Road in Land Lots 912, 913, 948 and 949 of the 17th District (1500 Cumberland Mall SE). APPROVED
30 ITEM OB-46-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Five Guys Properties, LLC regarding rezoning application 52 of 1988 for property located on the northern side of Roswell Road, east of Johnson Ferry Road in Land Lots 829, 830, 899 and 900 of the 16th District (4269 Roswell Road). APPROVED
31 ITEM OB-47-2019 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size for Calvary Baptist Church of Smyrna, Inc for property located on the south side of Windy Hill Road, and on the north side of Belmont Avenue, in Land Lot 519 of the 17th District. APPROVED
32 ITEM OB-48-2019 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size and a reduction of public road frontage for proposed lots #1 and #2, for Roselane, LLC for property located on the east side of Reed Street, south of Belmont Ave, in Land Lot 562 of the 17th District. APPROVED
33 ITEM OB-49-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Meritage Homes of Georgia, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-44 of 2017 for property located at the southwest intersection of Floyd Road and Glore Road, at the northern terminus of Green Valley Road in Land Lots 29, 30, 1073, 1074 and 1147 of the 17th and 19th Districts (4730 Floyd Road). APPROVED
