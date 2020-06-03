Zion Baptist Church on Lemon Street in Marietta is encouraging members of local churches, white and black, as well as all community members to attend the church's "Prayer and Peaceful Protest Event," on Saturday.
The event will be 10 a.m. to noon, and flyers emphasize social distancing and no profanity or violence.
The church is located at 165 Lemon St.
