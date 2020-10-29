Large swaths of Cobb County lost power overnight as Tropical Storm Zeta tore through the southeast early Thursday.
Chattahoochee Technical College and Life University canceled all of their Thursday classes, while Marietta City Schools said it was canceling all virtual classes. The district had already canceled in-person learning in anticipation of the storm.
Cobb County School District students and staff unable to attend virtual lessons, meanwhile, would "not be negatively impacted in any way, including attendance," the district announced.
Four of the county's 11 early voting centers had also closed due to power outages. In a video the county released Thursday, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said there was "no way to hook up emergency power to those buildings.”
Early voting centers at the Riverside EpiCenter, South Cobb Regional Library, Smyrna Community Center and the Blackbox Theater could not open Thursday.
An interactive outage map on Cobb EMC's website showed thousands without power in the county Thursday morning, many of them along the I-75 corridor and in the county's southwestern and eastern reaches.
Georgia Power had almost 4,000 outages statewide affecting more than 600,000 people at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"There’s a strong possibility that not all power will be restored to all of you today," said Boyce, who had spoken to the companies' representatives.
Boyce said county government was treating Thursday "like a snow day": All but essential personnel were working remotely.
County buildings and early voting centers delayed opening until 10 a.m.The city of Kennesaw announced that its buildings would delay opening until noon Thursday.
The state ACLU called on counties that had delayed the opening of early voting centers to extend those centers' hours Thursday.
"The right to vote is sacred, and voting hours should be extended so that people can have a full 12 hours of voting today as was originally scheduled," Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement.
Cobb County and its public safety departments have been issuing updates and advisories throughout the morning.
The Marietta Police Department recommends people avoid Whitlock Ave at Durham St. Wires down on the roadway closed Whitlock Ave and Durham Street early this morning, but the roads were cleared and reopened mid-morning. In addition, crews are clearing road closures all over the city from trees and wires in the roadway. Stay home unless you have no choice and use caution driving if you have to leave, MPD said in a statement early Thursday.
Cobb County issued the following statement at about 7:30 a.m.
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta came through Cobb County in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, knocking down hundreds of trees across the county, cutting power to thousands, and had officials urging residents to delay their morning commute or work from home.
Cobb DOT crews are responding to 150 tree calls and have pulled in crews from the Water and PARKS Departments to assist in the cleanup. Cobb Firefighters handled multiple rescues from trees that fell into houses or on cars, and Cobb Police are dealing with multiple intersections without working stoplights.
Crews will assess the situation after daylight and could change the late opening plans, but here is some of what is in place right now:
Cobb County Government offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Employees who cannot safely travel should contact their supervisors.
Cobb County Magistrate Court will delay cases until 10 a.m. Those with hearings scheduled this morning should report at 10 a.m. or call 770-528-8900 at that time.
Advance Voting locations will not open until 10 a.m. However, be advised power issues at some locations could delay opening further.
CobbLinc will attempt to run routes today, but only where safe, and riders should expect delays.
Check back for updates.
