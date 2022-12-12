John Driskell Hopkins, a Marietta local and member of the Zac Brown Band, will present "Sounds of the Season," a holiday fundraising concert benefitting research into Lou Gehrig's Disease.
The concert is set for Thursday at the Sandy Spring Performing Arts Center, benefitting Hopkins' own foundation, the Hop On a Cure Foundation.
Hopkins, a founding member, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for the award-winning Zac Brown Band, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease, in December 2021.
Hopkins said he started noticing symptoms in 2019 when he began to find difficulty doing the things he loved — performing on stage with his band and playing guitar.
After further investigation and trips to three different neurologists, Hopkins was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
But through the support of his friends and family, Hopkins aimed for change.
Following his diagnosis, Hopkins founded Hop On a Cure Foundation, which funds research to prevent, reverse and cure ALS and other motor neuron diseases.
"I do believe that I have a wonderful platform of supportive people," Hopkins told the Journal. "... We're starting the New Year off with a new energy and a new vision."
In addition to Hopkins, the concert will feature a variety of holiday-themed performances from Yacht Rock Revue, Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls, Debby Boone, Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and more. Faith Hill, Hopkins' daughter, will also be performing.
Hopkins said the event is selling well — 70% of tickets had been sold as of last Friday.
"We would love to sell out, and I think there are over 1,000 seats there," he said. "We would love to raise a lot of money for Hop On a Cure."
Hopkins said he wants everyone to have a great time, and that the event will be family-friendly.
"We would love to spread Christmas joy and Holiday good vibes," he said. "I mean this is my favorite time of year. And I think that's why I got into holiday music is because it holds such a special place in my heart."
The Sounds of the Season fundraising concert will be at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs, Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the show will benefit the Hop On a Cure Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.