An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of damaging a parking lot at The Battery Atlanta — all for the sake of an online video.
The warrant states Cobb Police questioned Alexander Daniel Shields on July 2, who reportedly admitted to doing "donuts" with his vehicle on the seventh floor of the Red Parking Deck at 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy.
"Said accused stated that he had purchased the vehicle not long ago and that he was recording a scene for his YouTube channel, which is about vehicles," the warrant states.
A representative of LAZ Parking, which operates the parking lot, was not available at the time of the incident, but the warrant states the company contacted the responding officer on July 20 to say LAZ Parking wanted to pursue charges. The company is quoted as saying the damage to the lot cost $1,500.
Shields is charged with a second degree count of criminal damage, a felony. No book-in records were available for him at the Cobb jail by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.