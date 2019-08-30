ACWORTH — Children across the country are averaging up to 12 hours of screen time per day, putting them at higher risk of anxiety, depression and suicide at rates increasing faster than generations of children before them, according to youth advocate and #SavetheKids founder Collin Kartchner.
The solution, Kartchner told Cobb parents at Allatoona High School on Thursday, is in parents' hands.
The faces of parents in the audience contorted and changed between shock and laughter, as Kartchner presented them with the hidden dangers of social media, while giving blunt and often humorous anecdotes of the distance between children and parents' understanding of technology.
Kartchner opened his presentation with a video showing three generations of various families sharing how they entertained themselves as children. The parents and grandparents in the families spun tales of blueberry picking, fishing, and getting dirty outdoors.
"I would die if I didn't have my tablet," a little girl, looking to be around 7 or 8, said when she appeared on screen.
Young people ages 10-17 whose average screen time is between three and five hours per day are 30% more likely to have anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, Kartchner said. When average screen time is above five hours, he said, "that jumps to 71%."
Among anecdotes of teens being pushed to suicide by strangers on online video games and girls starving themselves for likes on Instagram, Kartchner shared a story that shocked the crowd into audible gasps.
After one speaking engagement in another state, he said, a mother of two boys ages 4 and 6 pulled him aside and told him that, without her knowledge and with access only to YouTube Kids, an app targeted at young children that allows parental restrictions, her sons had been streaming pornographic material for months.
No matter how many apps parents install on smart devices to restrict social media or website access, back doors, including pop-up ads for sexualized games and links that send users to sites outside the restrictions, children are "two clicks away" from seeing something unsavory, Kartchner said.
"When you hand your kids these devices, if you let them (have) that in their bedroom, if you give them access to the Internet, especially things like YouTube, you're basically saying, 'Hey, I want you to drive down to Tijuana at 3 a.m., and just go explore,'" Kartchner said.
Kartchner told parents the first step to solving their child's phone addiction and freeing them from the constant stream of nudity, violence and threats they are in danger of being targeted with on mobile phone apps like Snapchat and Instagram, is being more understanding of their experiences. Unlike their parents, he said, children today do not know life without constant access to technology and smart devices, which he compared to a venomous snake.
"When you hand your kids a snake, which is access to the Internet in their pocket on any device, you're handing them a snake, and you're telling your kid 'Now, don't get bit,'" he said. "I'm telling you right now, they are going to get bit."
The best social media-monitoring device is you, he told parents, who he challenged to set device use boundaries for children and themselves. Kartchner said bringing the children to the table to negotiate a "family tech contract," which he said should be posted on each family's refrigerator by Sept. 21, will make them feel a part of the decision and will hold them accountable to their agreements.
And most importantly, Kartchner told parents, is ensuring you are listening to your children. Too often, he said, children report bringing a concern or negative experience to their parents, who respond with either anger or apathy.
"When they say, 'Mom, Dad, I got bit,' step one is now this," Kartchner said, gesturing to a projected image of a father hugging his child. "The first thing out of your mouth is this: 'I love you, son. I love you, daughter. Thank you for being brave enough to tell me about this.' Step two: 'What can I do to help you?' ... This world they're growing up in is muckier and filthier than anything you could ever imagine times 10."
For some parents, the night's presentation, which closed with a question-and-answer panel of law enforcement, child health and student voices, was eye-opening.
Katie Stevenson is the mother of a Harrison High School senior and sophomore, as well as a seventh and fifth grade student in Cobb County schools. Stevenson said the statistics and images of the night left her more than concerned.
"I'm terrified," she said. "But I'm also encouraged that when we do our best parenting, that's the best antidote."
The key, Stevenson said, is keeping kids talking. And while she already limits her children's device use and now plans to have more conversations with them about social media, the fear remains that she can never know for sure whether they're telling her everything.
"We don't know what we don't know, and that is scary," she said.
Lindsey McNeel, mother of two sons in Cobb schools, agreed. McNeel added that it is "disheartening" to see so many parents who have substituted a screen for conversation and discipline.
"Their focal point is not their children any longer," she said. "The fact that children as young as 4 are being affected — it just angers me."
But, like Stevenson, McNeel said there is hope. The number of parents at the night's event was encouraging. And a simple but vital tidbit from the night, she said, was Kartchner's wake-up call to parents, showing them that they are responsible for stepping in to take control of their child's behaviors.
"Don't be ashamed by it and don't be embarrassed by it. Everybody's going through this," she said.
As shocking as the presentation was, said Holden McNeel, Lindsey McNeel's 13-year-old son, many of the details were spot-on. Holden said he sees firsthand the tendencies of anxiety, depression and physical harm that result from excessive social media use.
"It's sad to see how many people are self-harming just because of social media," he said.
By the close of Kartchner's presentation, the Durham Middle School student was ready to limit his own device use, challenging as it may be at the start.
"But in the end, I think I'll be grateful for it," he said.
