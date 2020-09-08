MARIETTA — Some of Marietta's youngest elementary school students returned to classrooms for face-to-face learning on Tuesday.
At West Side Elementary School in Marietta, about 120 students returned to school for the first day of face-to-face instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Marietta City Schools adopted a hybrid model to usher prekindergarten through second grade students, as well as special education students in third through fifth grade, back into schools after Labor Day. Students had the option of continuing their education virtually or returning for some face-to-face classes.
About half of West Side's returning students will attend classes in person on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half will have face-to-face learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Principal Christina Wagoner.
Wagoner said she was excited about the return of students, and she thought the safety precautions put in place by Superintendent Grant Rivera and the Marietta Board of Education let teachers know that schools would be a clean environment.
"There's a lot of anticipation around this day," Wagoner said as students reported to school on Tuesday morning. "Marietta has been very aggressive in the virus mitigation strategies we've put in place to make our staff and families feel safe."
After student dismissal, Wagoner said she thought the day went smoothly, and she commended her staff for their hard work.
“All in all, I think the day went incredibly well. There were very few hiccups through the course of the day,” Wagoner said. “The kids were all really excited to be here. They had a little bit of the first day jitters. They were quiet, but, as the day progressed, they warmed up.”
Tiffiny Britt, a parent with two children who attend West Side, said the communication from the district and the school has been helpful as classrooms reopen. Her youngest daughter, a kindergarten student, learned from home on Tuesday and plans to attend face-to-face classes on Wednesday.
“I think, especially with the younger kids, having an option to have some face-to-face is extremely helpful,” Britt said. “The virtual program has been fantastic. They’ve done as much as they possibly can do to keep the kids engaged, but it’s still not a substitute for face-to-face, and having the option to do that safely, I think, is beneficial to the students, in the younger grades especially, but in all grades.”
Teachers in Two Places at Once
Wagoner said the return to face-to-face learning allows teachers to build relationships with their students. Three teachers said they were excited to have students back in school, but also noted that teaching both in person and virtual learners at the same time presented a challenge.
Second grade teacher Sarah Little used her smartboard, laptop and iPad to teach students in person while also keeping an eye on the students following along from home.
“I’m hoping to improve, really, the technology aspect of it,” she said. “Even though we’ve been doing virtual and that was strictly technology, today I was basically doing both. In person, for me, that is like a no brainer. Doing just the technology has been great as well. It’s been going as smoothly as it can be. But today, doing both things together was a little more challenging.”
Most students who learned from home on Tuesday will be in the classroom on Wednesday, and Little said her class will adjust to hybrid learning after seeing it in action.
“The students that were at home today will be here tomorrow,” she said. “It’s cool too for the kids here today so they can see ‘Okay, tomorrow, when I’m at home, it’s going to be a little bit different because Ms. Little will also have kids in class.’ I think they’ll be more aware of what’s happening as well.”
Second grade teacher Julianna Morelock said she adjusted to the new learning environment over the course of the day.
“This morning, I think that I definitely felt like a fish out of water because we hadn’t really tried that yet,” Morelock said. “Of course there were some technology glitches here and there. But this afternoon was a lot smoother.”
Morelock said teachers and students will adapt to the hybrid model through the rest of the month.
“The more practice we have, the more we can kind of make sure that we’re engaging with the kids that are on Zoom and the kids that are in the room,” she said. “I feel pretty confident in my teaching. I think there’s always ways to grow, and I think this year is a great example of that, learning how to grow with managing kids on Zoom and kids in the room at the same time.”
Kindergarten teacher Morgan Carden said she was excited to welcome students back into the classroom, but she also noted the struggle of teaching two groups of students at the same time.
“I think it was such a breath of fresh air to have warm bodies, the kids, back inside the classroom,” she said. “With that being said, doing the hybrid and virtual learning simultaneously can be a little challenging, but overall I think it was successful.”
Britt said her daughter in kindergarten had a seamless transition to the hybrid model while learning from home on Tuesday.
“The teachers and administrators at West Side and at the city level have been working so incredibly hard, and we’re thankful for it.”
Wagoner said teachers have several responsibilities under the current learning model, and she wants to think creatively to build teacher confidence and provide additional support during the school day.
Safety Precautions
In the school, all students and staff members wore masks, and clear dividers separated student desks. Hand sanitizing stations, as well as signage noting good hygiene practices and reminding students to remain physically distanced, were placed throughout the school.
As students walked into the school doors on Tuesday morning, many of them carried lawn chairs or beach towels in addition to their backpacks and lunch boxes. Wagoner said the school will give students several opportunities to be outside each day.
Students will eat lunch outdoors or in classrooms, and classes will take regular breaks for students to step outside and take off their masks. Additionally, recess has been extended by 10 minutes, and classes will spread out across campus when outdoors, Wagoner said.
Tuesday marked only day one of phase one of reopening schools, and Wagoner expects to receive parent and teacher feedback throughout the week, but she said students and parents expressed joy in the carpool line before and after school.
“As the kids were getting into the car this afternoon, they were all really excited and their eyes were beaming,” she said. “I know the parents were really happy when they picked them up this afternoon and dropped them off this morning.”
