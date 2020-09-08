MARIETTA — Some of Marietta's youngest elementary school students returned to classrooms for face-to-face learning on Tuesday.
At West Side Elementary School in Marietta, about 120 students returned to school for the first day of face-to-face instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Marietta City Schools adopted a hybrid model to usher prekindergarten through second grade students, as well as special education students in third through fifth grade, back into schools after Labor Day. Students had the option of continuing their education virtually or returning for some face-to-face classes.
About half of West Side's returning students will attend classes in person on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half will have face-to-face learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Principal Christina Wagoner.
Wagoner said she was excited about the return of students, and she felt comfortable with the safety precautions in place to curb any potential spread of COVID-19.
"There's a lot of anticipation around this day," Wagoner said as students reported to school on Tuesday morning. "Marietta has been very aggressive in the virus mitigation strategies we've put in place to make our staff and families feel safe."
Wagoner said the return to face-to-face learning allows teachers to build relationships with their students.
In the classrooms, all students and staff members wore masks, and clear dividers separated student desks. Hand sanitizing stations, as well as signage noting good hygiene practices and reminding students to remain physically distanced, were placed throughout the school.
As students walked through the school doors, many of them carried lawn chairs or beach towels in addition to their backpacks and lunch boxes. Wagoner said the school will give students several opportunities to be outside each day.
Students will eat lunch outdoors or in classrooms, and classes will take regular breaks for students to step outside and take off their masks. Additionally, recess has been extended by 10 minutes, and classes will spread out across campus when outdoors, Wagoner said.
Most students returned to campus through the carpool line on Tuesday, and teachers checked student temperatures before welcoming them into school buildings.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.