He’s only been on the beat for eight months, but already Marietta Police Department Officer Matt Salyers is being hailed as a hero.
Salyers, 22, has a special place in the hearts of a Gwinnett County couple who say he saved their lives as they were drowning in the Gulf of Mexico during Memorial Day weekend.
Regina Beard, who can’t swim, and her boyfriend, Darren Howard, said they were tossed from their rented jet-ski when a wave capsized it, leaving them struggling to stay afloat about a mile and a half from the shore at Destin, Florida.
Both were wearing life jackets but as Howard struggled to support Beard on his shoulders to keep her from going under, they both soon started to panic.
That’s when Salyers, also on the gulf at Destin on rented jet-skis with his family for the holiday, noticed something was wrong.
“I didn’t see them at first; I just saw the jet-ski floating adrift,” Salyers said. “I looked around and spotted them in the water, and as soon as I approached, he (Howard) started yelling, ‘Help, she can’t swim!”
Salyers says his police training kicked in and he helped calm the couple, then get Beard onto the back of his jet-ski.
“They were scared there might be sharks in the water. Darren was struggling to breathe and was in the water the longest — about 15 minutes.”
Salyers’ brother-in-law, one of five family members jet-skiing with him that May 27 afternoon, managed to get Howard onto the back of his jet-ski and, all of a sudden, the life-and-death situation was over.
“I’ve actually always wanted to be a lifeguard,” Salyers said. “It all happened so fast, but my law enforcement training really helped me out with calming them down and deescalating the situation.”
A lifelong Marietta resident, Salyers was formally thanked by Beard and Howard at a special reunion between the new friends at the Marietta police station this week.
Salyers hadn’t boasted of his heroic holiday efforts once back at work, and it was Beard, a pediatric nurse, who contacted the Marietta Police Department to share the story and organize a get-together on dry land.
In a July 10 social media post, a Marietta police spokesperson said Beard talked at the reunion about how she and Howard, an Army veteran, felt safe venturing out on the gulf because they were wearing life jackets and Howard is a good swimmer.
But later, with Howard’s head slipping under the water and nothing but deep blue underneath, they thought the worst.
“Darren would later share with Regina that at this point he felt ‘I only have one more fight left in me,’” the post on the Marietta Police Department’s Facebook page stated. “Regina and Darren were terrified they were both going to drown!”
Added to the chaos was the fact one of the jet-skis rented by the Salyers unexpectedly stalled during the rescue and would not restart, and the waves were making all the stationary jet-skis unsteady, increasing everyone’s fears of tipping over, the police post said.
Salyers, who was kept in the dark about the reunion, said his initial nerves about being called back to work in full uniform Tuesday after his shift had finished disappeared when he saw Beard and Howard.
“It was great to see them again and see them smiling and in great spirits,” he said. “I felt really appreciated.”
Also at the surprise reunion were Salyers’ brother, two sisters, brother-in-law and father, former Marietta police officer Jeff Salyers.
They had all been out jet-skiing that day and participated in the rescue, despite having limited experience on wave runners.
Salyers says his fellow Marietta police officers have also thanked him for his bravery.
“Of course I would do it again. But when we got to shore I was really relieved we weren’t in moving water anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.