The 16-year-old driver of a stolen car is accused of killing his 17-year-old passenger in a three-car wreck following a police pursuit in south Cobb in July, police say.
The juvenile defendant, whose identity is protected on account of his age, was taken into custody on Monday, charged with felony counts of murder, vehicular homicide in the first degree, theft by taking, and fleeing and attempting to elude police, Cobb police said Tuesday.
He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving without a license, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton.
“The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and transported to Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center,” Melton said in a news release.
The accused driver was seriously injured in the crash, on Mableton Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. on July 23, and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in a critical condition, police said.
His 17-year-old passenger, Deangelo Lovett, of Austell, was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Hunnicut Road SE, investigators said.
Police said they spotted the 16-year-old driver and Lovett in a black 2014 Nissan Altima near Shenandoah Trail in Austell just after 9 p.m. on July 23, after the car had been reported stolen.
The young driver fled southbound on Mableton Parkway when police attempted to stop the Nissan, and officers initiated a short pursuit, which they soon abandoned because it was deemed too dangerous, according to investigators.
Around 9:37 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the northbound lanes of Mableton Parkway to pass another southbound vehicle, and collided head-on with a gray Lexus being driven northbound by 31-year-old Austell resident Jimmy Quadri, police said.
A third vehicle, a black 2013 Infiniti, then collided with the Nissan, officers said.
Quadri, the Lexus driver, was transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Infiniti, 36-year-old Douglasville resident Fabian Johnson, did not require medical attention at the scene, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.