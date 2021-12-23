Madeline, Emma and Sophie Downey of Marietta pose for their annual portrait with Santa at Town Center Mall. “It’s our tradition to be photographed every year, siting in the same order, for the past 14 years,” explained their mother Stephanie.
Aven, Harris, and Isla Hamilton of Woodstock visit with Santa at Town Center Mall.
Cameron Richardson, 3, of Marietta, shares his Christmas wish list with Santa at Town Center Mall.
Abigail Windsor, 2 ,Marietta, thinks pensively about her wish list as she visits with Santa at Town Center Mall.
Paisley Temple, 2, of Calhoun, cries for her mother during her first visit with Santa at the Town Center Mall.
Sebastian Lopez, 2, of Woodstock, isn’t too sure about the jolly man with the white beard at Santa’s village in Town Center Mall.
Rhett Carr, 3, of Cave Springs, plays pinkie with Santa during his visit to Town Center Mall.
Reign Dait, 9, of Hiram, visits with Santa at Town Center Mall.
Children around the world have given Jolly Old St. Nicholas their Christmas wish lists and now it's up to the Jolly Old Elf to make those wishes come true. These photos of youngsters chatting with Santa were snapped at Town Center Mall earlier this holiday season.
And for those who want to monitor Santa's progress as he traverses the globe delivering gifts overnight, the elves at NORAD — the North American Aerospace Defense Command – will once again keep us up to date on Saint Nick's reindeer and gift-laden sleigh's whereabouts. Go to https://www.noradsanta.org/en/. Tracking starts at midnight Christmas Eve.
