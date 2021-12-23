Children around the world have given Jolly Old St. Nicholas their Christmas wish lists and now it's up to the Jolly Old Elf to make those wishes come true. These photos of youngsters chatting with Santa were snapped at Town Center Mall earlier this holiday season. 

And for those who want to monitor Santa's progress as he traverses the globe delivering gifts overnight, the elves at NORAD — the North American Aerospace Defense Command – will once again keep us up to date on Saint Nick's reindeer and gift-laden sleigh's whereabouts. Go to https://www.noradsanta.org/en/. Tracking starts at midnight Christmas Eve.

