Even after federal health experts and local public health officials have warned against the use of a horse deworming medication to prevent or treat COVID-19, some Cobb County feed store employees say it’s flying off the shelves.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration, as well as distributors of the horse dewormer ivermectin — a livestock medication that can be fatal to humans and has not been proven to prevent or treat COVID-19 — have been warning for months of reports of humans using the medication for exactly that reason. Locally, the first high-profile warning was issued in a recent newsletter from Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark.
Memark mentioned toward the end of her Aug. 26 newsletter updating the community on COVID-19 infections and vaccinations that there had been “validated reports” of people taking ivermectin for livestock to prevent COVID-19.
“DO NOT DO THIS!” Memark said.
She also noted, as does the FDA, that there are prescribed uses for ivermectin for humans in specific situations.
"Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical ... formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral," a statement from the FDA said.
Memark and federal health experts say the ivermectin meant for livestock — which is sold in tablets and paste and comes in huge, concentrated doses — “can cause seizures, comas and death.”
In any form, however, the drug is not approved or proven for use against COVID-19, according to federal health authorities.
Still, employees of Cobb County feed stores said customers have been buying the stuff by the handful. At each store, those who spoke with the MDJ made clear they tell their customers to use the medicine as directed, that it is not for human consumption and that they do not encourage its use. But short of their warning, the businesses say, how are the stores supposed to police it?
‘Grabbing it by the handful’
At Neighbors Feed & Seed Supply Co. in Smyrna, Assistant Manager Samantha Hadi told the MDJ ivermectin has been “hard to keep in stock.”
“And we get calls about it frequently, during the week and on the weekend,” she said.
Hadi also said it’s been at least a couple months since it became difficult to keep the drug on the shelves, given the uptick in sales. When the store runs out, it usually takes a couple weeks for there to be enough supply of the product to restock, she said.
In terms of what the store can do to stop people from using the drug incorrectly, Hadi said, “it’s kind of hard to tell when you’re at a feed store … what they’re going to use it for.”
Plus, once the store has properly warned people against improper use, the remaining fact is that sales are good, said co-owner James Smith.
“I’m a capitalist,” he said.
It was a similar story at Marietta Seed & Feed, off Church Street Extension.
Sales of its horse dewormer have increased rapidly over the last four to six weeks, according to one employee who declined to provide a name.
The employee said, as of Monday, the store had been out of stock for about a week but received “six or seven calls” that day from people asking whether they had any.
Distributors for the store said they couldn’t restock Marietta Feed & Seed for around three or four months.
Houston Rhodes, manager at Wildhorse Tack & Feed in Powder Springs, said it has been harder to keep ivermectin in stock but their relatively small shop doesn’t keep a lot on hand anyway. He did say, however, that Wildhorse had been receiving calls from people looking for the product as it sells out elsewhere.
“We’ve actually had to tell people, new customers coming in, this is not for human consumption, that the dosage is for a 1,600-pound cow or horse,” he said.
Meanwhile, an employee at Acworth Feed, who also declined to provide his name, said on Monday that “luckily” the store had run out of the horse dewormer, as had its suppliers.
“But yes, people have been coming in here grabbing it by the handful,” the employee said, adding that distributors had begun warning merchants about people using the drug improperly “about a year ago.”
“It hit the media maybe two weeks ago … and I’ve had two phone calls and two people in the store looking for it today,” he said.
The man said employees show people where, printed on the box, it says “not for human consumption,” but “They don’t care, they don’t believe the media, and they’re wanting it anyway.”
He also said the store sells the drug for dogs, and even that had sold out. Suppliers for Acworth Feed told the business it would be December before any more was available.
‘A lot of misinformation around’
Since COVID-19 first emerged and as it’s lingered, health experts say misinformation has been plenteous and there has been widespread desire for a home remedy or an over-the-counter quick fix for the virus.
Ivermectin became a point of interest for people looking for those quick fixes when early lab data appeared to show the drug prevented viral replication in a petri dish, according to Dr. Danny Branstetter, an infectious disease specialist with Wellstar Health System.
However, added Branstetter, “what we found was that the dose of medication needed to start that inhibition of the viral replication was huge.”
The dose needed to prevent viral replication would be toxic, and would be likely to cause neurotoxicities, including confusion, ringing in ears, numbness and tingling, he said. Plus, he said, there’s no evidence that large doses would prevent viral replication in a human body — “only in a petri dish.”
Branstetter said studies have also shown that, in “standard doses,” ivermectin has not been effective at preventing COVID-19, reducing how long a person is sick with the virus or how severely ill they may be. And he said there's a difference in the drug that would be prescribed to humans in specific cases and the one used on livestock.
Branstetter said the bottom line is that ivermectin is "not effective in any stage of prevention or treatment for COVID-19."
“I would say that my advice would be, ‘Don’t take it,'" he said.
For its part, the FDA has for months been warning consumers against the use of ivermectin, and the agency tweeted a reminder Saturday, Aug. 21.
"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it," the agency's tweet read. The FDA's Twitter posting included a link to a document on its website entitled, “Why You Should Not Use ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”
The document warns readers “there’s a lot of misinformation around,” and rumors that “it’s okay to take large doses” of ivermectin are flat-out wrong.
Even levels for approved uses of the drug in specific cases can interact with other medications, like blood thinners and overdoses can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, balance problems, seizures, coma and death, the FDA says.
Medical calls related to ivermectin, prescriptions also up
Branstetter said he hadn't personally seen any medical calls related to misuse of ivermectin and didn't have data for Cobb hospitals on just how many calls are being taken related to ivermectin poisonings or the like. But he did say, anecdotally, his colleagues in poison control had been reporting more calls.
And, he said, there have been many more calls about issues related to ivermectin during the latest COVID-19 case surge than in others.
Likewise, Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the Georgia Poison Center has received about 20 calls related to the use of ivermectin tied to COVID-19 since January. The majority of those calls have come in August, she said.
Nydam also pointed to a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed a rapid increase in ivermectin sales, ivermectin-related calls to poison centers nationwide and anecdotes of serious side effects that have occurred.
The CDC said in that warning that, when used as prescribed for approved indications, ivermectin is generally safe and well-tolerated. However, the pandemic has brought an increase in ivermectin dispensing by retail pharmacies, as well as use of veterinary formulations available over the counter but not intended for human use.
A recent study of trends in ivermectin sales at retail pharmacies in the U.S. during the pandemic show an increase from an average of 3,600 prescriptions per week at the pre-pandemic baseline in mid-March 2020 to a peak of 39,000 prescriptions in the week ending on Jan. 8, 2021, according to the CDC report. Since early July 2021, outpatient ivermectin prescriptions have again rapidly increased, reaching more than 88,000 prescriptions in the week ending Aug. 13, 2021, the CDC data shows. That's a 24-fold increase from the pre-pandemic baseline.
The CDC also said poison control centers across the U.S. have received a three-fold increase in the number of calls for ivermectin exposure in January 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. In July, ivermectin calls have increased five-fold from the baseline.
The CDC also acknowledged that, in some cases, people have ingested ivermectin-containing products meant for horses, sheep and cattle.
In one example, the CDC says an adult drank an "injectable ivermectin formulation intended for use in cattle," in an attempt to prevent COVID-19.
"This patient presented to a hospital with confusion, drowsiness, visual hallucinations, tachypnea, and tremors," the CDC said. "The patient recovered after being hospitalized for nine days."
The agency said another patient "presented with altered mental status after taking ivermectin tablets of unknown strength purchased on the internet." That patient, who was also hospitalized, reportedly took five tablets per day for five days "to treat COVID-19." They experienced disorientation and had difficulty answering questions and following commands.
Branstetter told the MDJ that along with fighting a viral pandemic, health experts have been fighting a pandemic of misinformation. The often useless and sometimes dangerous home remedies and rumored quick fixes for COVID-19 simply delay people from getting the treatment they need and the community from getting more people vaccinated, he said.
Branstetter said he continues to work to increase public trust of medical providers who are trying their best to disseminate information that will "only benefit people in our community and prevent them from harm," but that work can be frustrating.
"That, to me, is the biggest thing that I think the struggle seems to me, is, what more can we do to ... get that in front of them to help them absorb it, to talk about it, so they can make better informed decisions?"
