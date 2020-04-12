MARIETTA — “Thank you for everything you are a hero,” read one poster in Wellstar Kennestone Hospital’s 200-foot employee entrance hallway Saturday morning.
“Marietta loves our doctors and nurses,” read another.
The coronavirus has been hard on the hospital’s staffers, said Dana Caviness, director of service excellence there. So she and several colleagues were at the hospital Saturday morning to make the burden a little easier to bear.
“We wanted to do something to lift their spirits, to let them know … the community is rallying around them,” Caviness said of the hospital’s employees Saturday morning as several of her coworkers and her husband finished taping dozens of uplifting, homemade posters donated by area residents.
“I think our teams give so much every day,” Schiara Gonzalez-Parker, director of patient logistics, said Saturday morning. “The one guy who walked in taking pictures, he was wearing a mask and you could see the smile on his face under the mask. If we can do that, that is worth an extra hour’s sleep. That is everything.”
Nearby, when she wasn’t helping to hang posters, Taylor Turnipseed would screen entering employees for travel history and symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Turnipseed is an occupational therapist. She had been working at one of the health system’s outpatient clinics when it closed more than a week ago. Management had decided to cancel the clinic’s with patients at the highest risk of serious illness from the coronavirus: the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.
“We would typically see about 100 patients per day,” Turnipseed said. “And then we reduced it down to about 12 or 15 a day.”
Since then, Turnipseed and some of her colleagues at the clinic have tried to make up for the lost work by filling out forms letting the system know they’re ready and willing to work. The system, in turn, tells them whether and where their help is needed.
To better handle an outpouring of support for health care professionals during the coronavirus crisis, Caviness was given responsibility for dealing with donations made to the hospital. In so doing, she met Ashley Akapov, who had helped organize a donation of tens of thousands of dollars in food to the hospital’s workers.
Akapov asked Caviness whether she wanted about 20 posters made by neighborhood kids. She said yes, and shortly thereafter, one of her colleagues posted an address on Facebook to which people could send more.
“Within about four, five days, I had hundreds of posters and cards being delivered to my office,” Caviness said. After getting the blessing of the hospital’s CEO, Mary Chatman, she rounded up some coworkers to help her hang them over Easter weekend.
“Many people don’t celebrate the Easter holiday weekend, but a lot do,” Caviness said. “And I hope that regardless of what you celebrate from a religious standpoint, you’ll know the community is celebrating you.”
