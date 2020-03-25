The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced 14 of its locations across metro Atlanta stand ready to provide high-quality childcare services for first responders, hospital employees, police department staff and other frontline workers.
Childcare is available Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for ages 5-12 at the McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA, 1055 East Piedmont Road in Marietta; Northeast Cobb Family YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
Limited space is available. Those interested in enrolling their child can visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org to login or register.
Once a location has reached capacity, the registration system will indicate that it is full.
Parents are encouraged to drop off their child between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and pick them up between 5 and 8 p.m.
No children will be allowed to be dropped off or picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except in the case of an emergency. Safety protocols set forth by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be closely followed.
Children and the person who drops them off daily will have their temperature checked upon arrival. Children with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to stay.
Children are asked to bring a water bottle and their own peanut-free breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Children are also encouraged to bring books and homework to complete during the day.
For more information, visit www.ymcaatlanta.org/firstresponders.
