A Marietta man is due to spend the next 20 years in prison, likely pondering how to pay his $300,000 fine, having been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and driving while drunk, according to local authorities.
Timothy Deone Campbell, 24, was convicted by a jury in the Cobb County Superior Court on Tuesday after a two-day trial, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced Thursday.
Holmes' office issued a news release stating Campbell was found in possession of more than 210 grams of methamphetamine after crashing his 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer into a fence in Smyrna last September.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cobb Parkway around 2 a.m. on Sept. 30, the DA's office said, after Campbell had driven over the curb.
“Responding officers noted Campbell had bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words," the news release stated. “After conducting field sobriety tests, Campbell was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.”
The methamphetamine was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle during an inventory search once Campbell had been taken into custody, the DA’s office said.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stevenson thanked Smyrna police for “getting this trafficker off the streets” and preventing the drugs from being distributed within the community.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Steven Schuster sentenced Campbell to serve 20 years in prison and fined him $300,000, the DA’s office said.
Campbell, who had been free on bond while awaiting trial, was returned to custody after the verdict and is currently in the Cobb County jail, records show.
