A Marietta man who repeatedly molested a 13-year-old girl, giving her a sexually transmitted disease, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, with 59 to serve behind bars.
Edwin Moran, 34, was convicted of child molestation and cruelty to children by a Cobb jury after a week-long trial in September, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced Friday.
She said the abuse came to light in May 2017.
“The mother ultimately called the police,” Holmes said in a press release, adding that Moran had threatened the girl not to tell.
According to Holmes, "... a sexual assault examination revealed injury to the child, and she experienced an outbreak of a sexually transmitted disease a few days later.”
At trial, evidence showed the victim suffered repeated sexual abuse at the hands of Moran but was fearful about the consequences of telling anyone due to his threats, Holmes said.
“Sexual abuse of children results in lifetime scarring and impact long after the abuse has ended,” senior assistant district attorney Courtney Veal said. “Those who prey on our most vulnerable are deserving of sentences such as the one imposed in this case, which ensures this offender will not have the opportunity to victimize again and hopefully allows the victim to begin healing.”
Moran was sentenced Thursday by Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris, Holmes’ office said. His sentence includes one year probation.
Jail records show Moran, who was born in El Salvador, has been in custody without bond at the Cobb adult detention center for just under 900 days, since his arrest by Marietta police on May 4, 2017.
He will get credit for time served, the DA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.