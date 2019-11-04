Police say speed was a factor in the death of a 25-year-old woman on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.
Investigators say Deronique R. Smith of Atlanta was driving a black 2012 Jeep Liberty northbound on I-75 approaching the I-285 overpass, shortly after 4 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep exited the roadway, continued onto the shoulder and collided with the concrete barrier. The collision with the barrier redirected the Jeep, causing it to re-enter the travel lanes and partially roll over.
Police said Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Witnesses told police that the Jeep passed them at a high rate of speed prior to the collision, and the department said speed played a role in the crash. No charges will be filed.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.