Cobb County Police have arrested another 16-year-old male in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 22-year-old Daquan Murphy of Austell.
Officers said the 16-year-old, whose name they withheld because he is a minor, was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of armed robbery, murder and aggravated assault.
Two other 16-year-old males were arrested earlier this month in connection with Murphy’s death.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Samuel David Mallard of Powder Springs, was shot dead by Cobb police near his home on Chaseway Circle on Jan. 16 after what a department spokesperson called a “confrontation.”
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators are not expecting to make any additional arrests in the case following the latest charges, according to police.
