A 34-year-old, 430-pound Austell man sexually molested a 13-year-old girl in the back of his car while parked behind a small office block in Marietta, police say.
Dayan Curtes Metcalf was indicted on four counts by a grand jury in Cobb County Superior Court on Oct. 10 in relation to the incident, records show.
Metcalf has been in custody 89 days without bond at the Cobb County jail since his arrest on July 17.
Police said the child molestation occurred sometime in March.
Officers “forensically interviewed” the victim on April 8, after she told her mother she had been “inappropriately touched” by Metcalf, police said.
“During the forensic interview said victim disclosed that said accused did drive her to the parking lot of 800 Kennesaw Avenue, located within Cobb County. Said accused directed the juvenile to go to the back seat of the vehicle,” Metcalf’s arrest warrant states.
He was indicted on one count of aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.