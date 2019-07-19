A 40-year-old Lithia Springs man’s attempt to lure a 14-year-old girl for sex was thwarted when that girl turned out to be an undercover detective, Cobb police say.
James Alexander Hobson was arrested by Marietta police Monday and charged with using a computer to seduce a child to commit an illegal act between July 1 and 15.
His arrest warrant states he chatted over the internet with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Hobson was arrested when he developed a sexual interest, sent inappropriate pictures and video of himself and requested a meeting with the "girl," police say.
He was held in custody at the Cobb jail for one day before being released on a $5,000 bond.
