AUSTELL — Paul Pitts likes to boast about how, even at his advanced age, he still drives himself around.
But, during an interview Saturday, he acknowledged with a laugh that his niece, Carlethia Turner, had "taken" his license from him.
“He’s a speed demon,” she said, serious as could be.
On Saturday, Pitts, a World War II veteran, turned 100 years old, and celebrated the milestone with a large group of friends and family. Sitting in a tan sofa at his Austell home, he recounted some of the highlights from a journey that brought him to the other side of the world and back.
Born Aug. 7, 1921, Pitts grew up on Bowden Street in Austell was drafted into the Army in 1942.
He was working at the newly-built Dobbins Air Reserve Base when called to serve his country. He asked his boss to intervene on his behalf, to keep him from going.
“(My boss) said, ‘I don’t need ya,’” Pitts recalled, laughing.
After stops in Fort Bennett and Virginia and Oakland, California, Pitts spent more than 30 days at sea with 42 other enlisted men, eventually landing in the jungles of New Guinea. As a medic, he tended to wounded soldiers returning from the front lines. It was difficult, he said, “seeing people all torn up.”
Later, he served in the Philippines. During his service there, he heard his country had used an atomic bomb against Japan, and was sent home shortly thereafter.
While overseas, he heard a lot about the “Windy City” from fellow troops, and decided he wanted to live there. He took a road trip up from Georgia, and found a job in Chicago as a mechanic, making $100 a month.
There, he met his wife, Dora.
He was driving around town after work one day when he saw her, cleaning leaves out the gutter of her home.
“I said, ‘Hey little girl, you want to go out to dinner today?’” She said yes, and he even remembers what he bought her that night in 1965: a steak and a martini.
He recalled with a laugh her leaving his car a bit faster than he would have liked when he dropped her off at home that night. “I said, ‘Hey little girl, ain’t you going to give me a kiss?”
They married later that year.
After his first job in Chicago, he found another at a steel mill, where he worked for nine years, then another, at Bob Buick, a dealership. He worked there 32 years before retiring at 65 and starting his own limousine business.
In 2009, Pitts and his wife decided to move to Georgia. She preferred the warmer weather and, a native of Houston, Georgia, wanted to return home.
“If she wanted to come back down here, I was happy to come back down here,” he said.
In 2018, the couple welcomed a new member of their family: Scuffy, a 6-week-old terrier they adopted through the county’s Pets for Vets program.
“My wife always wanted a little dog,” he told an MDJ reporter at the time. “We had two when we lived in Illinois. We had two schnauzers, and she always wanted another one … Finally, I made up my mind to get her one.”
Scuffy, now three years old, made a brief appearance Saturday, bounding on Pitts’ lap at one point as the centenarian finished up his life story.
“Those 100 years, I’ve been moving around,” he said.
Turner said she hadn't know Pitts as well as she had some of her other relatives when he moved back south. But they've since grown close, and she said it was an "honor" to have him in her life.
As for his driving habits, Turner explained she'd come to an agreement with Pitts when they were talking on the phone one day several years ago: When his license expired, he would not renew it, given his age.
"Well I was at work one day and he went and renewed his license!" she said, laughing at the memory. Aside from that, however, he has, mostly, kept to his promise to stop driving.
