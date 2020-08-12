EAST COBB — Eighty years ago, Harry Kone was in the battle for his life at Guadalcanal during World War II. Now, he's about to reach the milestone of a century of living.
Kone, who turns 100 Sunday, grew up in Baltimore. He was about 21 when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1941 after he heard the news about the attack on Pearl Harbor. Shortly after that, he went through training at Parris Island in South Carolina and was deployed to the South Pacific as a machine gunner and expert rifleman.
One night on the island of Guadalcanal, his unit was bombed from the air, and many men didn't survive. After that, Kone said, he decided to never again worry about the next day, remembering that tomorrow is not guaranteed. He has carried that philosophy throughout his life and passed it on to his children.
"I never worry about the next day, because I know that I have a line given to me by God, and he and I will decide what's going to happen that day, and that's the day that I live," he said. "I just depend on God to take care of me."
Another time, Japanese forces shot at his unit from a Mitsubishi A6M "Zero" plane while Kone was helping transfer cargo from a large ship to a smaller boat. He and some other troops got caught under a cargo net and almost drowned. In the middle of a fire, Kone was stuck between the boats and injured, he said.
He was honorably discharged in 1945, earning a Purple Heart.
Kone went home in August of that year, and the next month married his wife, Marjorie, with whom he enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
It wasn't long before Kone had another fight for his life: Just a few months into his marriage he fell ill with tuberculosis and had to be treated at a Veterans Affairs hospital for over two years. The doctor told his bride that he didn't think Kone would survive.
"Something said, 'Don't worry, Harry, you’re going to make it,'" he said.
Harry and Marjorie Kone had three children: Sue, Barbara and Stewart, and lived in Chicago for 50 years before moving to the South. Now, he lives in east Cobb with his daughter, Sue Lind, and has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lind said her father taught her to treat every day as a holiday, because "you don't know if you're going to live tomorrow." Both her parents showed their children they loved them, even when they didn't approve of their behavior.
"Unconditional love, he and my mother gave the three of us. It’s very special, and something a lot of people don’t get," she said. "That's probably been the biggest gift that he has given me."
Among those celebrating the centenarian's birthday are the Marine Corps League Lance Cpl. Squire "Skip" Wells, Detachment 647, of which Kone is a member. On Sunday, because the league detachment cannot meet in person, they will have a celebratory group call to mark the day.
Wednesday, the Marine veteran was joined by Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birell, who gave him a county proclamation declaring Aug. 16 "Harry Kone Day" in the county, as well as Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, Commandant Doug Tasse and chaplain Jerry Wooldridge of the Marine Corps League detachment.
What is Kone's secret to a long life?
The veteran says three S's are important: sleep, sex and Scotch.
"I’m very excited. I never thought I would be here," he said. "I think God has been very good to me. ... I've made lots of friends."
County officials and Marine Corps veterans had a large celebration for Kone last year and issued a similar proclamation. This year's events had to be smaller in scale because of the pandemic, but will still consist of family and friends making his day special, Birrell said.
"It’s remarkable that we still have a World War II veteran that’s turning 100 years old right here in Cobb County. Harry is just an awesome, not just veteran but person, inside and out," she said. "He's very near and dear to my heart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.