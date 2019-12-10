Marietta Police are investigating a wreck on Powder Springs Street that left one victim with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the crash took place in front of the Marietta Hilton Conference Center and Hotel shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a 2005 Mercedes E500 sedan was traveling south on Powder Springs Street approaching Club Drive when, for reasons currently unknown, the driver drove into the rear bumper of a 2017 Nissan Rogue going the same direction.
The Mercedes went into a spin before leaving the right shoulder of the road and striking a large sign and utility pole.
Police are withholding the name of the Mercedes’ driver, but said he or she sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by Metro EMS.
A passenger in the Mercedes, 21-year-old Iyanna Miller of Marietta, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also brought to the hospital.
The two occupants in the Nissan Rogue, 52-year-old Marvin Coates and 42-year-old Lucyanne Ndungu, both of Marietta, were not seriously injured.
The Marietta Police Department is still investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.
