Cobb Police are investigating a vehicle collision that took a woman’s life Friday afternoon on Powder Springs Road near the East-West Connector in Powder Springs.
The victim was 79-year-old Carol Boyd. Police said Boyd was pulling a black 2010 Ford Fusion out of Powder Springs Transitional Care & Rehab and onto Powder Springs Road. Her car entered the path of a blue 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 19-year-old Madison Karr. The blue Fusion struck the black Fusion on the driver’s side.
Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene. Karr was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.
This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.