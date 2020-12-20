Members of the Kennesaw community paid tribute to late service members by laying Christmas wreaths at the Kennesaw City Cemetery on Saturday.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that aims to remember the fallen, honor those serving in the military and teach youth about the sacrifices those in the armed forces make, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
“Wreaths Across America caries out these values in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December in Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other veterans’ cemeteries in all 50 US states and beyond, and by organizing a week of events that include international veteran’s tributes, ceremonies at State Houses and a week-long ‘Veteran’s Parade” between Maine and Virginia,’” the post states.
The local event was hosted by the Kennesaw Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the city of Kennesaw and the Kennesaw Cemetery Preservation Commission
