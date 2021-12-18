Speakers at Saturday's Wreaths Across America ceremony noted many of the people buried at Marietta National Cemetery had likely given their lives in conditions far worse than the warm rain attendees endured.
David Hindenland lays a wreath at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
Russ Quarles lays a wreath at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
Russ Quarles salutes a fallen serviceman at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
More than 12,000 wreaths were laid at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
More than 12,000 wreaths were laid at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
More than 12,000 wreaths were laid at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
Participants in Saturday's Wreath Across America ceremony at Marietta National Cemetery prepare to lay wreaths on the gravestones of fallen soldiers.
Aleks Gilbert
Joyce Mills lays a wreath at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
Historian Brad Quinlin gave attendees a brief lesson on the history of Marietta National Cemetery at Saturday's Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
Aleks Gilbert
Lt. Col. Paige Joyner led the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday.
Aleks Gilbert
Speakers at Saturday's Wreaths Across America ceremony noted many of the people buried at Marietta National Cemetery had likely given their lives in conditions far worse than the warm rain attendees endured.
MARIETTA — Although the pouring rain would eventually peter out, the people who'd come to Marietta National Cemetery Saturday morning couldn't help but note: standing there wasn't much of a hardship, all things considered.
After all, it was unseasonably warm, and most had come with umbrellas and rain coats. The soldiers buried beneath them, on the other hand, "could have died in weather much worse than this," Joyce Mills, of Kennesaw, said, "and this is a perfect time of year to acknowledge them and their service and dedication."
Cemeteries dedicated to those who served in the United States' military celebrated Wreaths Across America Saturday, one of the country's newer tributes to those who serve.
It began in 1992, according to wreathsacrossamerica.org. Worcester Wreath Company, of Maine, looking to repurpose its many spare wreaths at the end of the holiday season, decided it would lay them on military graves at Arlington National Cemetery in recognition of soldiers' service.
The event caught on and grew. In recent years, it has even been celebrated in Normandy — "wherever Americans are buried," said Lt. Col. Paige Joyner, who brought the event to Georgia many years ago and who leads the ceremony at Marietta National Cemetery each year.
Color guard flags flapping beside her, Joyner told attendees how to participate: grab a wreath, place it delicately against one of the tombstones. Take a step back, salute, and say the name of the person buried there.
"We're not here to decorate graves," she said. "We're here to remember (and) honor each of their lives, not their deaths."
Of the 18,000 graves at Marietta National Cemetery, more than 12,000 had a wreath placed beside them Saturday, Joyner said.
After her remarks, a brief lesson from historian Brad Quinlin and the playing of taps, attendees fanned out to lay a wreath of their own.
After placing a wreath on the tombstone of a Warren G. Davis, Marietta's Pete Thorpe said his grandfather, Herbert Merrill, and father-in-law, Richard Corrigan, had both served in the military.
"It's just really selfless to do something like that, to serve their armies, protect others ... and put yourself on the line like that," he said, choking back tears. "It's just really touching to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.