Kennesaw resident John Souders impacted the lives of 13 young men by being a mentor and friend through their high school years. The boys graduated this past spring.
“I think (the boys) enjoyed having an adult friend they could bounce ideas off of in a non-punishment, judgment-free area,” said Souders, who grew up with a mother of one of the boys.
She asked if he would mentor and disciple her eighth grade son and some of his friends. “Usually, it is a group of two or three but I called them ‘the dozen.’ There were 12 and we added a thirteenth, a late addition, a year or two later,” said Souders, a retired businessman.
The boys, who attended Mount Paran Christian School together through eighth grade, were a tight-knit group. Even though two transferred to the magnet program at Kennesaw Mountain High School in ninth grade, the bond remained strong.
“They did everything together. They went to summer camp together, did different activities together. It was a big group, but they did everything together,” Souders said.
The group included: Jack Baute, Jake Bell, Nathan Doyle, Harrison Dromey, Grayson Epps, Brandon Faith, Alex Finch, Connor Fuson, Jake Haygood, Timi Idowu, Josh Jimenez, Johnny Kroske and Hampton Woods.
Souders was pleasantly surprised at the boys’ dedication to the group. “I figured it would be something I would do for a couple of weeks before they got out for summer in eighth grade. I thought it would be fun to pass along some things that I thought were important for kids to learn. They decided it was something they wanted to continue to do through their high school years,” Souders said.
Each week, Souders met with the group at a different boy’s home. “We studied different books. We looked at different topics. I wanted to challenge them because of the important stuff we were talking about,” Souders said.
Souders advised the boys on matters he wished he had known as a young man, such as dating, drug and alcohol use, respect and world views.
“I challenged them. Most of them grew up in a Christian school or church home. I told them they needed to know their world views. Your world view is one being challenged by society at large. I felt it was important to show them that you could be a successful person who does well in his career but still has a Judeo Christian world view,” Souders said.
“I just realized that the minds of the youth today are so easily swayed, especially with the 24-hour news cycle that we didn’t have when I was growing up, and especially with the social media,” he added.
Souders encouraged the boys to stay true to their beliefs.
“I wanted them to see that you can still live at peace with your fellow man and hold true to yourself, and not compromise your views, and still be successful,” he said. “You can still excel and have Christian beliefs. I never thought I’d learn all their names, but now they’re woven into my life.”
