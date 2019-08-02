An Atlanta man is being held in custody at the Cobb County jail on a $50,000 bond after police say he attempted to kidnap two women in Smyrna then turned himself in.
Police apprehended Gary Harling Jr. with help from the media and the public, after publishing photographs of the suspect and his vehicle Thursday evening, Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense said Friday.
"We arrested Mr. Harling last night at police HQ when he turned himself in," Defense told the MDJ.
He says the attempted kidnapping happened 9 p.m. Saturday July 27 at the Walgreens store at 2760 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, not far from the I-285 and I-75 intersection.
Defense said Harling tried to lure the two women into his white Nissan cargo van, which was captured on a cellphone video recorded by another customer.
Harling is charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping and making false statements, Defense said.
“The Smyrna Police Department is very thankful for the media and community’s assistance in this matter.”
