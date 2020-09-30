CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of Braves fans gathered outside Atlanta’s home ballpark on Wednesday as the club ushered in the 2020 postseason with an extra-innings win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Game one of Atlanta’s Wild Card series, a three-game set that is unique to the Major League Baseball playoffs in 2020, lasted 13 innings and nearly five hours. Both the Reds and Braves failed to plate a run through the first 12 innings, but fans stuck around at The Battery Atlanta to watch the Braves notch a 1-0 victory.
Drew Ellis, a Braves fan and Georgia State University student, said he was not surprised by the turnout at the Battery on Wednesday.
“Even when we’re allowed to have fans (in the stadium), it’s still packed out here,” Ellis said. “At 12 o’clock on a Wednesday, it’s tough to get out here, but I’m not surprised by the crowd.”
Fans gathered on the artificial turf outside Truist Park and spread out on blankets and lawn chairs while watching the Braves and Reds square off. While fans viewed the game on the big screen at the pavilion, the National League East champions took the field only yards away inside the stadium gates.
Signage spread throughout the Battery encourages patrons to practice virus mitigation strategies like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. During a normal year, one free of pandemic restrictions, Ellis said he works on the Braves game day staff. The Atlanta resident joined the team as a seasonal employee when the new park opened in Cobb County in 2017, and he typically helps out at the gates welcoming fans into the stands.
“We haven’t been able to work since we have no fans all season,” Ellis said. “I feel like I had to come out here today just to experience it the right way.”
Smyrna residents Rachel Caldwell and Taylor Jones said the Battery provides a fun environment to take in a game. Jones said the Battery feels safe with virus mitigation policies in place, and Caldwell said it is a great site to watch the team with other fans.
“It’s the best you can get this year,” Caldwell said. “It’s the closest thing to normal.”
Rudy Chavez, a former stadium usher for the Braves, came out to the Battery for Wednesday’s postseason action. He said he lives about half of a mile from the ballpark, and he went to the Battery to watch about 40 of the team’s 60 games in 2020. He said the scene on Wednesday afternoon matched what the Battery would normally look like on a Friday or Saturday.
Despite the pandemic, Chavez said the environment felt somewhat normal and still gave off the electricity of playoff baseball.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “At least it gives us something if we can’t get in the stadium… Even with a shortened season, it still feels like the postseason.”
Chavez has high hopes for the Braves postseason chances, and he thinks the team will take home the Commissioner’s Trophy and a World Series title. If Atlanta meets Chavez’s expectations, they would clinch their first championship since 1995.
The Braves and the Reds return to Truist Park on Thursday for game two of their Wild Card series. The clubs are once again slated for the matinee with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. With a win, Atlanta will advance to the National League Division Series where they will face either the Miami Marlins or the Chicago Cubs.
