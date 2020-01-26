Eastminster Presbyterian Church of Marietta celebrated a very special congregant Sunday morning.
Dozens gathered in the church before the service to wish a happy 100th birthday to Arline Fifield of Marietta.
Fifield is a World War II veteran originally from North Dakota. She joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1942 and trained as a nurse before shipping out to Camp Edwards Hospital in Massachusetts.
As well-wishers swarmed around to offer hugs and take photos, Fifield told the MDJ she never had any doubts about joining the service.
“My father got in, he missed World War I, so he went into World War II, and I had a brother who was drafted, and then three sisters went in, and I thought ‘well, I guess it’s about time I do something for my country too.’ That’s why I went in, and I am very proud of it. I enjoyed every minute of it,” she said.
Among the patients Fifield helped recover was her future husband, Donald.
“I fell in love with him when I first saw him. I went back to the barracks and I said to the girls ‘I just met the man I’m going to marry,’ and they said ‘oh, phooey,’” Fifield said with a laugh.
Granddaughter Vanessa Collier, a photographer from Tampa, said the marriage between her grandmother and late grandfather was a true love story.
“I thought that it was a very admirable standard to try to live up to,” she said, wiping a tear.
Grandson Matt Heinz, a teacher from Brandon, Florida, agreed. He said Fifield is the type of grandmother who always had some sweet treats stashed away for her grandkids. Heinz said he has fond memories of visiting his grandparents’ Marietta home for Christmas and hearing stories from their lives.
“We were just talking to her last night, we went out to dinner, we were catching up about all the different states she’s lived in because they moved around a lot being in the military … they kind of moved in and out of seven different states from North Dakota to Maine, Connecticut, all the way down to the south, Florida and Georgia.”
Charlotte Hayes said she and her husband, Jon Hayes, retirees from McDonough, played bridge with Arline and Don Fifield for many years. She said Fifield is the type who always knows how to make you feel special, and she always looked up to Fifield’s refinement and poise.
“She is just elegant, she likes the more sophisticated lifestyle,” Hayes said. “I admired her for being such a strong woman, she’s a very, very strong woman, as you can tell, at 100 years old. She loves her family, loves her grandchildren.”
Another old friend, John Speiser, who is retired, said he can hardly believe Fifield is 100 years old because she is still so sharp and full of energy.
“She’s a special lady, I’ll tell you,” he said. “She has a good heart. She loves her grandkids, most of whom are here. She dotes on them, and she’s so proud of them, you can’t get around Arline without getting the grandkids’ report.”
At the start of Sunday’s church service, the congregation all stood up to sing “Happy Birthday” to Fifield, young church members handed her a big box of birthday cards and Quilts of Valor, a national organization that creates handmade quilts for veterans, presented her with a brand-new quilt made by members of the congregation.
Here’s how Fifield summed the day up:
“I can’t think of anything better than being together with my friends and family, and I’m very proud of what I did for my country,” she said.
The 100-year-old vet said she does not think there is any particular secret to her long and happy life, but she did offer one piece of advice for those who will come after.
“Get involved,” she said. “Politics and in church, but just get involved. Help the young people.”
