Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman lifts the trophy while riding with his wife, Chelsea. The Atlanta Braves paraded before a crowd of thousands of fans outside Truist Park in Cumberland, celebrating the 2021 World Series Championship.
Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid waves during the Atlanta Braves' championship parade Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
Eli Boorstein
Cobb County commissioners Monique Sheffield, left, Jerica Richardson, center and JoAnn Birrell in the Braves World Series parade.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman lifts the trophy while riding with his wife, Chelsea. The Atlanta Braves paraded before a crowd of thousands of fans outside Truist Park in Cumberland, celebrating the 2021 World Series Championship.
Robin Rayne
Three days after clinching the World Series in Houston, the Atlanta Braves had their hometown hurrah, parading down Cobb Parkway and through The Battery Atlanta before thousands of jubilant fans.
Robin Rayne
Three days after clinching the World Series in Houston, the Atlanta Braves had their hometown hurrah, parading down Cobb Parkway and through The Battery Atlanta before thousands of jubilant fans.
Robin Rayne
Three days after clinching the World Series in Houston, the Atlanta Braves had their hometown hurrah, parading down Cobb Parkway and through The Battery Atlanta before thousands of jubilant fans.
Cobb County’s expenses hosting games three, four, and five of the World Series totaled more than $437,000, more than the expected budget approved by county commissioners last month.
Nearly all of those funds – more than $426,000 – ended up as overtime pay for police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and other county personnel, per documents obtained via an open records request by the MDJ.
The remaining expenses went toward purchasing equipment for police and the county’s information services department.
Commissioners originally set aside $350,000 out of county reserve funds on Oct. 26 to cover security expenses for the games. County spokesman Ross Cavitt said higher-than-expected attendance at the games and watch parties at the Battery, combined with costs associated with the Braves’ victory parade, drove expenses higher than the county foresaw.
The over-budget costs will likely return to the Board of Commissioners for retroactive approval next month, Cavitt added, pending the receipt of some final figures from the sheriff’s office.
The World Series was the county’s second major appropriation of funds for an event at Truist Park this year. In March, commissioners signed off on $2 million for security costs surrounding the All-Star Game, which at the time was to be held in Cobb. Despite the game being pulled, the county moved ahead with several purchases including a $600,000 county-wide surveillance center.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who represents Truist Park and the Battery, told the MDJ Tuesday that “the county is doing what it needs to do to protect its residents.”
“We’re going to do what’s required, even when we have conferences, or anything happening in the county,” she said. “We had, obviously, some high-profile individuals in town, we had concerts going on, anime conferences (at the Cobb Galleria conference center the same weekend), and the World Series.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.