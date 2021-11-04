Atlanta Braves fans from all over will descend on metro Atlanta Friday to cheer on the team in its parade celebrating their winning the World Series Tuesday night.
Fans attending the parade are advised to arrive early and expect heavy traffic in the area throughout the day.
The parade will be conducted in two stints — first in downtown Atlanta, then in Cumberland on Cobb Parkway. The first stint of the parade is scheduled to begin at noon. The second stint through Cumberland is expected to start at 2 p.m.
In Cobb, portions of Circle 75 Parkway, Spring Road, Akers Mill Road, Riverwood Parkway and Cobb Galleria Parkway will also be closed.
The Atlanta route starts downtown at the corner of Marietta and Peachtree streets and will travel north up Peachtree before ending at 10th Street in Midtown.
After traveling to Cobb, the second stint of the parade will begin at the corner of Cobb Parkway and Riverwood Parkway, march down the hill past Cumberland Mall and the Cobb Galleria before ending at Circle 75 Parkway by The Battery Atlanta.
A post-parade celebration and concert is being held inside Truist Park, featuring Atlanta hip-hop artists Ludacris and Big Boi. Tickets for the post-parade concert are free but quickly sold out on Ticketmaster Thursday.
The celebration inside Truist starts at 3:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 4:30 p.m.
For safety reasons, The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity Friday during the celebration. Access for non-ticket holders will be first come, first served. The Braves strongly recommend fans pre-purchase parking. Braves parking lots open at 9 a.m. and require a purchased ticket. Tickets and parking passes are available at www.Braves.com/parade
Road closures along Cobb Parkway and surrounding streets could start as early as 10 a.m., Cobb County said. Cumberland Boulevard will be the primary detour route during much of the day.
Cobb County is advising people to carpool and navigation apps, or use rideshare.
Attendees who watch the parade south of I-285 and want to walk toward the Battery should not attempt to cross under the interstate along Cobb Parkway, the county said. They should instead use the pedestrian bridge accessible from the Galleria parking lot.
