A Woodstock resident has been charged in connection with the death of 18-year-old Cameron S. Clason, who was ejected from his motorcycle when hit by a car Feb. 24 in northeast Cobb.
Genesis Lugo, 21, was charged Wednesday with failure to yield and second degree vehicular homicide. She turned herself in at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Police said Clason, also from Woodstock, was riding his black 2009 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle westbound on Alabama Road when he was hit by a gray 2001 Nissan Altima that was turning left onto Old Mountain Park Road from Alabama Road eastbound.
Clason was ejected from the motorbike and transported to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, said in a press release.
Within three days of Clason's death, almost 100 people donated more than $5,000 to two fundraising accounts on GoFundMe.
Many of those who donated wrote tributes to the teenager.
“Cam was the best person I had ever met,” said one donor. “He had the most contagious laugh and an awesome smile that would light up the whole room. It did not matter what mood he was in, he wanted to make sure everyone else was smiling and having a good day. I will miss his weird facial expressions when he wanted to cheer me up and all the silly dinosaur noises.”
