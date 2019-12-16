Police have identified two women they say took part in a scam targeting Target stores that yielded them “several thousand dollars in multiple jurisdictions,” according to arrest warrants.
Danielle James, 24, of Jonesboro, has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on fraud charges. An arrest warrant has been put out for another woman, known as Kamesha Anyra Mon’Ya Nash, and police say an unidentified male suspect also participated in the scheme.
According to police, the suspects’ scam involved purchasing two of the same items, altering the receipt, then returning one item for the price of two.
Police said James was captured on video making eight such fraudulent returns in Cobb County for a total of $769.92.
Nash was captured on video making five total fraudulent returns in Cobb County for $474.95, and she had her young daughter with her during several of the thefts, police said.
The unidentified male was captured on video making four total fraudulent returns in Cobb County for $384.96, according to officers. The total loss to Target stores in Cobb County was $1,629.83, and police said the two women also targeted stores in Fulton County.
Police said store employees at the Target at 3040 Shallowford Road in east Cobb caught on to the plan on the evening of Nov. 30, when James tried to return a blender for the cost of two blenders.
When the manager refused to make the return, James “went after” the manager, but was blocked by another employee, according to the warrant. James then attempted to spit on the manager, but missed, according to police.
“Danielle James makes a large spitting movement that is clearly visible on video surveillance,” the arrest warrant reads.
James was arrested Thursday and charged with two misdemeanors: theft by deception and simple assault. She was released the next day.
Records do not show Nash being booked into the Cobb County jail.
Such class.
