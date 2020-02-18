A chain reaction wreck involving multiple vehicles sent two drivers to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in Marietta on Monday night, police said.
A 25-year-old Alabama woman and a 51-year-old woman from Euharlee, Georgia, were hospitalized late Monday after their vehicles collided at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and the Canton Road Connector around 10:15 p.m., Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, said in a news release.
The women were not seriously injured in that initial collision, and both exited their vehicles, McPhilamy said. It was while assessing the crash when the women, standing in the roadway, were hit.
McPhilamy said the initial collision was between a 2011 BMW being driven by Kanisha Thompson, of Lapine, Alabama, and a 2008 Buick Enclave being driven by Connie Hawkins, of Euharlee.
“According to Cobb County 911 call takers, minor injuries were initially reported,” McPhilamy said. “At some point following the crash, both drivers exited their vehicles.”
Soon after, while the crashed vehicles were both disabled and blocking the intersection and one of the northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway, two more cars approached the intersection, police said. These cars, heading north on Cobb Parkway, were a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by 27-year-old Jabari Mckenzie, of Kennesaw, and a 2001 Nissan Frontier being driven by 21-year-old Samy Nolasco, of Rome, Georgia, according to McPhilamy’s news release.
Visibility was poor at the time, per investigators.
“First responders had not yet made it to the initial scene, and preliminary statements indicate the wrecked vehicles may not have been visible to approaching motorists,” McPhilamy said. “The driver of the Nissan Frontier struck the disabled BMW and ricocheted into the adjacent Ford Explorer. This collision pushed the BMW into the original two drivers of the first accident, who were still standing in the roadway. Both drivers from the initial accident were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
The crashes are still under investigation, McPhilamy said. Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the accident is urged to call investigators at 770-794-5384.
