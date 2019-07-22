A teenage girl and a woman were hospitalized when the vehicles they were driving collided head-on in Austell on Sunday, Cobb police say.
The crash happened on Veterans Memorial Highway near Davis Drive, less than a mile from the Austell Road intersection, about 5:30 p.m. on July 21.
Austell resident Carmen Pettiford, 18, was transported to the nearby WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Decatur resident Ginger Jones, 36, was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police press release.
Cobb police are still investigating the incident, but say it appears a black 2007 Dodge Caliber being driven east on Veterans Memorial Highway by Jones “failed to maintain its lane” and entered the center turn lane, where it collided head-on with a grey 2011 Chevrolet Malibu being driven west on the same road by Pettiford.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
