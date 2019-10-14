Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man they say kidnapped a woman and her two young children from a house in Powder Springs on Monday.
An amber alert was issued just before 2:30 p.m. for a 2016 white Kia Sorento that Powder Springs police said kidnapping suspect Armando Portilla is driving with the victims.
Portilla may be travelling to California and is considered armed and dangerous, Powder Springs police said in a press release Monday.
He allegedly took by force, using a knife, 23-year-old Yajaira Lira Ramirez and Ramirez’ two children aged 1 and 2, against their will, Powder Springs police said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suspect is called Jose Portillo and the children kidnapped are called Scarlet and Kael Lira, both two years of age.
The children and their mother are in extreme danger, the GBI posted on its public Facebook page Monday afternoon.
The GBI said the license plate on the Kia Sorento they are believed to be traveling in is CAP7259.
The kidnapping occurred around 2 a.m. at 3793 Forest Hill Road in Powder Springs, which is a house just behind a Family Dollar store on Powder Springs Road in west Cobb.
The FBI’s Atlanta office is aware of the kidnapping, Powder Springs police said.
