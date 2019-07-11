For eight terrifying minutes in the middle of the night, a woman and two men were held hostage at gunpoint in a Kennesaw house basement, police say.
The listed owner of the Shiloh Valley Trail NW home, 68-year-old Shafqat Masih, is now charged with three felony counts of false imprisonment and three misdemeanor counts of pointing a gun at another person.
Cobb police arrested Masih at 4:35 a.m. July 6, just 30 minutes after they say he pointed a Ruger LC9 pistol at a male tenant and the tenant’s two guests, a man and a woman.
“The accused stated that he had the pistol for his protection, but was holding it in his hand when he entered the basement area of the residence,” the arrest warrant states. “The accused did intentionally and without legal justification point a gun ... and wave it around when he entered the area that is rented.”
Police say Masih stood in front of the only exit door from the basement, brandishing his weapon and telling the three victims they were not allowed to leave.
The incident reportedly took place between 3:56 a.m. and 4:04 a.m. on July 6.
Cobb County jail records show Masih was released on a $65,000 bond later that day, under conditions that he is not to have violent contact with the tenant or any contact with the two guests.
Tax records show he has been the listed owner of the property since 2012.
