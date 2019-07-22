Two men were pistol-whipped and beaten so badly one partially lost consciousness, prompting a woman to shield him with her own body as she took punches and kicks from the two male assailants, Cobb County police say.
Austell roommates Jose Luis Santana, 22, and Sebastian Joel Santana, 17, are in the Cobb County jail each facing two felony charges of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor battery.
Police say the men attacked two men and a woman between 2:30 a.m. and 3:19 a.m. on July 14, at a house on Fair Oaks Avenue in Marietta, near the intersection of Austell Road SE and Atlanta Road SE.
Warrants claim the accused punched and kicked the two men and pistol-whipped them in the head and body with a handgun, causing lacerations and bruising.
One of the male victims partially lost consciousness during this assault, police say, prompting a woman at the address to jump on top of him to protect him from further beatings.
The two accused then kicked and punched the woman in the face and body, causing cuts and bruising, officers claim.
Both the accused, arrested at the Fair Oaks Avenue address by Cobb police the day of the attack, are in custody without bond.
