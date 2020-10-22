Police are seeking the identity of a person accused of shooting a female driver in Cobb County Wednesday night.
At 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Cobb County and Marietta officers responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the arm while driving on Garrison Road at Pearl Street, off South Cobb Drive and West Atlanta Street, said Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for Cobb County Police Department.
The woman stopped at the QuikTrip at 692 Powder Springs Road in Marietta, and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for the wound in her arm, which was not life-threatening.
Cobb police have not made an arrest in the shooting, and said there was not information about the suspect available to release.
